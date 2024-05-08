'A belief and energy had been missing on too many occasions'

[BBC]

Just two matches remaining for Jurgen Klopp before his time as Liverpool manager ends. Reds fans everywhere will be sad to see him go.

His period at Anfield has been full of magical memories. That is why it is imperative this "Liverpool 2.0" team he has built end the season with the purpose and the panache that has been a trademark for much of the campaign.

In some recent performances they have been a pale shadow of what we have come to expect from them and that is why what they served up against Tottenham on Sunday was so well received by the fans. It was simply much more like it.

Beating Spurs in their current form is perhaps not the best barometer for arguing their form has returned, but there was a belief and energy that had been missing on too many occasions.

Monday night at Aston Villa promises to be a real challenge however. Though they have suffered a dip in form, their ability to last the course in the race for a Champions League place for next season has been hugely impressive.

Allied to that Unai Emery has done a fabulous job. In double-quick time he’s established Villa as force to be reckoned with. They have a formidable home record this season, causing problems for even the best teams in the division. Manchester City and Arsenal both lost at Villa Park and Emery’s men even beat the Gunners at Emirates Stadium last month.

All the ingredients are there for a cracking contest but if Liverpool can maintain the high energy, free flowing approach that laid Tottenham to waste last weekend, they have every chance of coming away with a good result at a ground where they have a strong record.