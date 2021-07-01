Belgium vs Italy, Euro 2020 quarter-final: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction? In a combination of file pictures created in London on June 30, 2021 Italy's coach Roberto Mancini (L) in Rome on June 11, 2021 and Belgium's Spanish coach Roberto Martinez (R) in Copenhagen on June 17, 2021 during the UEFA EURO 2020 football championship. - Belgium with take on Italy in a heavyweight quarter-final clash - JONATHAN NACKSTRAND,ALBERTO LINGRIA/POOL/AFP via Getty

World Cup semi-finalists Belgium will play four-time World Champions Italy in Euro 2020's second quarter final at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Belgium saw off defending champions Portugal in their last-16 tie whilst Italy were taken into extra time by Austria, emerging 2-1 victors after 120 minutes.

When is Belgium vs Italy?

Friday, July 2.

What time is kick-off?

8pm BST.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown live on BBC One from 7.30pm, with it also available to view on BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Two key men for the Belgians have been ruled out – Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne. Far from ideal for Roberto Martinez's side. Timothy Castagne has rejoined the Belgium squad after his broken eye socket, however, is unlikely to play against Italy.

Italy look like they have a full squad available for Friday's game.

What are our writers saying?

What are the best odds?

Belgium win: 11/5

Draw after 90 minutes: 11/5

Italy win: 13/10

What is our prediction?

Clearly, without De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, Belgium will be a poorer team in attack and overall. Italy, on the other hand, were mightily impressive in the group stage, not conceding a goal and scoring seven of their own, but they had to wait until extra time to defeat the Austrians. Given everything we have seen so far this tournament, it would have been a marginal call but without De Bruyne and Hazard Italy have to edge it as favourites.

Predicted score: Belgium 0 Italy 2