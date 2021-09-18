Behind Enemy Lines: Let’s get to know the Philadelphia Eagles

The 49ers and Eagles enter their Week 2 matchup in much different places than they were when they met at Levi’s Stadium in Week 4 of last season.

We know all about what San Francisco’s offseason was like, but how different is Philly heading into Sunday’s matchup? We got some answers from our buddy Glenn Erby over at the Eagles Wire.

Do Eagles fans miss Carson Wentz, and how good was Jalen Hurts last week?

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Glenn Erby: Had you asked before that Week 1 matchup with Atlanta, I would have said that Wentz still had his huge contingent of supporters, but after Jalen Hurts's dynamic season-opening performance, most fans are simply rooting for Carson to hit the 70% or 75% of snaps played threshold so Philadelphia can get a third first-round pick for 2022. In terms of his Week 1 performance, Hurts was far and away more accurate and efficient than was expected, and that has a lot to do with the Eagles have a top-5 offensive line when healthy.

What was the most surprising aspect of the Eagles’ dominant win in Atlanta?

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

GE: Without a doubt how physically dominant the Eagles' offensive and defensive lines looked after sitting out the bulk of the preseason games. Philadelphia was dominant on both sides of the ball during joint practice sessions with the Jets and Patriots. There were several plays where Jordan Mailata and Jason Kelce were destroying guys on the screen and quick passing game action. DeVonta Smith's easy acclimation to the NFL was also surprising.

Who’s Philly’s best player that’s not getting enough love?

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

GE: Have to say Zach Ertz after an offseason of uncertainty and trade rumors. He's looked like Philadelphia's best tight end at times, he's developed great chemistry with Jalen Hurts and has team executives unsure of who should get the big-money extension.

Do the Eagles get the win?

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Linc hasn't been filled to complete capacity and Sunday offers the first time for fans to freely let loose since the pandemic started. Philadelphia rides the wave of emotions from the fans to a 28-24 home win.

