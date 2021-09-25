Behind Enemy Lines: 6 questions with Titans Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) are looking to grab their first win of the season when they travel to Nissan Stadium for a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans (1-1).

Before the crucial divisional matchup, we caught up with Titans Wire managing editor Mike Moraitis to get the scoop on the current leaders of the AFC South.

We went Behind Enemy Lines to ask him six questions about the Titans:

With former OC Arthur Smith now in Atlanta, how has the offense looked to open the season?

Mike Moraitis: "The biggest change has been offensive coordinator Todd Downing's use of the running backs in the passing game, and in particular, Derrick Henry. Other than that, it's really hard to judge at this point. The Titans' offense was a disaster in Week 1 because of poor blocking upfront, so it was tough to gauge anything. In Week 2, Downing had to adjust because the rushing attack wasn't going anywhere, forcing the Titans to move the ball through the air more to open things up for Henry. Normally the Titans would lead with the rushing attack and work off that with play-action."

Derrick Henry is coming off of a historic season. Are there any signs of slowing down?

Mike Moraitis: "None at all. I have been saying all offseason long that he'll get 2,000 yards again, and I think he can do it in 16 games, which would add more validity to his becoming the first player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards twice. Henry keeps himself in phenomenal shape and I think he can keep this up for at least a two or three more seasons. He's Hall of Fame bound in my mind."

Which defenders may be flying under the radar to start the season?

Mike Moraitis: "Cornerback Kristian Fulton, the Titans' 2020 second-round pick. He has played better than anyone in the secondary through two games and looks like the Titans' No. 1 cornerback. Fulton held DK Metcalf to just one catch for four yards on five targets in Week 2. Outside linebacker Harold Landry is another one. While the sacks haven't quite come yet (he has one), he has been getting consistent pressure and is Tennessee's best edge rusher at the moment."

How has the duo of Julio Jones and A.J. Brown fared?

Mike Moraitis: "It has been a slow start for Brown especially. In Week 1, nobody was able to get going because of poor pass protection, so his lackluster numbers weren't really on him. In Week 2, Brown had three or four drops that prevented him from what otherwise could have been a huge day. That's obviously something he's got to fix, and I think he will. As for Jones, he struggled with a few drops in Week 1 and didn't do much overall, but looked like vintage Julio in Week 2. He was a menace in the intermediate passing game and even burned the Seahawks' secondary for a deep ball, gaining 51 yards. Talk about his demise before the season was very premature. Can't wait to see what this passing attack can do when both Brown and Jones are on in the same game, which hasn't happened yet."

What matchup do you think determines the outcome of this game?

Mike Moraitis: "Tough to say, really. Typically I'd go with the Colts' front-seven against Henry, but last week Henry couldn't get going and the Titans utilized the passing game to open things up for him. Seattle had to send extra help in the secondary because Jones and Co. were shredding them, and that made life easier for Henry. When this offense is clicking on all cylinders, pick your poison doesn't even begin to describe the decision defensive coordinators will have to make in approaching how to stop this offense. Adding Jones has given the Titans multiple ways to skin the proverbial cat, and that's a problem for their opponents."

Final Score, prediction?

Mike Moraitis: "I think the Titans win this game no matter what, but how close it is will greatly depend upon who is under center. For now I'll say Wentz plays and we get a nail-biter in Nashville, with both Jones and Brown having big days on top of Henry breaking 100 yards. Titans 30, Colts 24."

