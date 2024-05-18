Beecher, Bruins eliminated from NHL Playoffs with Game 6 loss

BOSTON, M.A. (WETM) – Johnny Beecher’s remarkable rookie season in the NHL has come to an end.

(Photo Courtesy: NHL Bruins on Instagram)

Elmira’s Johnny Beecher and the Boston Bruins were knocked out of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, on Friday. In a hard fought 6th Game of the 2nd round series, Beecher and the Bruins fell to the Florida Panthers with a late 3rd period goal. Florida’s Gustav Forsling scored in the final 1:33 of the 3rd period, to break the 1-1 tie, and seal the series (4-2). Beecher registered nearly 9 minutes of ice time for Boston, totaling a shot, and 4 faceoff wins in the effort.

Friday night’s loss marks the end of the Bruins’ season and an outstanding rookie year for Elmira’s Beecher. The 2019 First Round NHL Draft Pick, scored 8 goals and 4 assist in his first full season at the highest level. In likely his most notable moment of the season, Beecher scored on his 1st shot, to tally Boston’s 1st goal of the 2024 Playoffs, in round 1 against Toronto.

In addition to 10 points, the 23-year-old spent the majority of the season in the top 2 in faceoff percentage for Boston. On top of 63 NHL appearances, Beecher played in 17 games with the AHL’s Providence Bruins. While in Providence, the Elmira native piled up 4 goals and 4 assists.

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on the professional hockey career of Johnny Beecher.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.