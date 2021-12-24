Bears are turning to Nick Foles at QB and fans are losing their minds

The Chicago Bears are turning to veteran Nick Foles, who will get the start at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, due to injuries to starter Justin Fields and backup Andy Dalton.

Fields has been battling an ankle injury that kept him out of practice Thursday and Friday, and he’s officially a game-time decision as Foles’ backup this Sunday. If Fields can’t go, the Bears will turn to practice-squad quarterback Ryan Willis to back up Foles.

Sunday’s game will mark Foles’ first start in nearly a year. His last start came Week 10 of the 2020 season, a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Last season, Foles was 2-5 as a starter for Chicago last season.

As you can imagine, Bears fans aren’t handling the news well, which has many contemplating their decision to tune in for Sunday’s game and others counting the days until the end of the season.

God help us all https://t.co/x2UD7GnWzS — Jake Hasan (@jake_has2) December 24, 2021

This is incredible. Nagy thinks he’s going to harness the power of St Nick the day after Christmas. What a veteran coach move. https://t.co/vwJJbvkJQP — Drake (@BDrakeHolland) December 24, 2021

They had Foles this whole time? https://t.co/dFZSC1lnZi — They (@NonBinaryJew) December 24, 2021

Good decision Don’t wanna risk putting Fields in more pain https://t.co/iJK5jsOjjv — Shiven Patel (@shivenspatel) December 24, 2021

We about to make Nick Foles look like prime Peyton Manning. https://t.co/dv4TkZdUUi — Didi Winter (@PringleBit) December 24, 2021

Let the chaos begin. https://t.co/f4lnd15Qxj — Monique Jones (@MoCJones) December 24, 2021

0% chance I'm watching this game https://t.co/ZPyJWInKLt — Rion (@RigorArtis) December 24, 2021

Starting nick Foles in my fantasy consolation game. — Bill Matz (@BILLadelphia1) December 24, 2021

The last time Nick Foles started a week 16 game, he had almost 500 yards passing and 5 total TDs. — Rummy (@RumfordJohnny) December 24, 2021

Well this is going to go either two ways Nick Foles throws 3 TD'S or he gets sack 7 times and throws 2 picks. I can't wait for January 10th when this circus season is over with. — Michael D. Lancaster Jr. (@Strings4life33) December 24, 2021

As if this season couldn’t get any worse….insert Nick Foles https://t.co/XZhFSZtSCv — Blake Word (@coach_word) December 24, 2021

Nick Foles finding out he actually gotta earn his check this week https://t.co/UwPZlx8c6d pic.twitter.com/jCKRF0uSWl — 💔🎱 12.20 (@_ROBintheHOOD) December 24, 2021

Nick Foles Vs Russell Wilson this weekend. 2 super bowl winning QB’ facing off is rare. — AJAR (@KingAjar) December 24, 2021

Ahhhh Nick Foles seems to be playing his annual "solid performance @ QB to guarantee a roster spot next year" game — chris (@ChrisK_NFL) December 24, 2021

Nick Foles ? So here we are — 💋K 🐻 (@sleepxpert) December 24, 2021

Wtf lol… I was just discussing possibility of having Andy starting and it’s even worse https://t.co/eYTGMa2Keh — Katelynne (@katelynnelener) December 24, 2021

It’s Christmas… why is this happening https://t.co/RYXz9xuqin — John P (@john_p_51) December 24, 2021

LMFAOOOOOO GOOD LORD… THIS FRANCHISE YALL …ONE OF A KIND 😅🤦🏾‍♂️🐻⬇️ https://t.co/f3KHYGAVjO — Chris (@LAallDaBears) December 24, 2021

Thank you Matt Nagy for letting me know in advance that I don’t have to watch this game https://t.co/5nhkbLCvoP — Adam (@_adamhess) December 24, 2021

just when i thought it couldnt get worse https://t.co/fmcZr2mDaA pic.twitter.com/iNFjyb8rtW — Greg Rinaldi (@gnaldi24) December 24, 2021

The Bears cause nothing but pain and misery for all of their fans https://t.co/bhsgztYPLX — James™ (@Tacklessdata) December 24, 2021

Fields is hurt and Dalton is coming off the COVID List, but Nagy springs a #ChristmasSurprise and starts Nick Foles on Sunday. https://t.co/47YOxLj4cR — Chad Alenduff (@chadalenduff) December 24, 2021

Maybe Foles, Nagy and Ryan Pace can all just stay in Seattle after this game https://t.co/Fuaeo2Txa8 — Andrew Carrigan (@AndyCarrigan13) December 24, 2021

You just gotta have fun with it at this point😂 we suck anyways so at least the BDN train is back for a week https://t.co/n81uc482TX — Max (@FelicioFanClub) December 24, 2021

It's official Bears fans. Sunday afternoon just got turned into a drinking game. https://t.co/FjdaESEZrn — Ryan Dengel (@BdrDengel) December 24, 2021

Ruin Christmas without saying you’re ruining Christmas https://t.co/1z0aG4xqs6 — Brian Waggoner (@HeyItsBWags) December 24, 2021

Players should protest by not showing up. Fans should protest by not watching. This is brutal https://t.co/0WezFK5zLA — Grime Grimes (@JDirty26) December 24, 2021

I was hoping the Bears account had been hacked. https://t.co/hI8uNkt5vN — Sam Householder (@SamHouseholder) December 24, 2021

I can’t do this (being a bears fan) anymore https://t.co/zJKT83qdGE — Henry Schleizer (@henryschleizer) December 24, 2021

The season wouldn’t have been complete without this. https://t.co/iQgnS3oDtd — MB (@MikeJuicedUp) December 24, 2021

I was going to try and stay offline all day today. I just logged on and was punished immensely. See everyone tomorrow and Merry Christmas. — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) December 24, 2021

