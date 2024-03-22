New Bears teammates D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson train together in explosive video

New Bears teammates D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson train together in explosive video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears new backfield has already started to bond.

Less than two weeks after signing a three-year contract with Chicago at the start of free agency, a video of D'Andre Swift working out with Roschon Johnson made its rounds on social media Thursday.

Roschon Johnson & D’Andre Swift already working out together?? 👀🔥 lets go! pic.twitter.com/atINN6D6Q1 — Sadeek 🪐 (@SadeekNextWave) March 22, 2024

The $24 million deal with $15.3 million guaranteed suggests Swift has already won the competition at RB1 for the Bears this season. Regardless, the two running backs wasted no time hitting the gridiron for some early-offseason training.

Last season, Swift rushed for a career-high 1,049 yards while catching 39 passes for 214 yards. He scored six total touchdowns during his lone season with the Eagles.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.