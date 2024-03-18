Bears sign Byron Cowart free agent defensive tackle. Details on the player and the deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears continued to build out their defensive line on Monday. The team announced they signed defensive tackle Byron Cowart to a one-year deal.

Cowart was selected by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2019 draft, and since then has played in 36 NFL games with 14 starts. He spent the 2023 season on the Dolphins practice squad.

The Bears don't figure to consider Cowart for a major role on the interior of the Bears line. However with only Andrew Billings, Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens under contract on the active roster for 2024, the team needed to add more players to the mix. Even with Cowart joining the team, the Bears could still add more defensive tackles.

In his 36 career games, Cowart has 41 tackles, one sack and five TFL.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.