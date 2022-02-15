Bears schedule: An offseason look at 2022 opponents

The 2021 NFL season is officially in the books, and we’re full steam ahead into the offseason. While it’s too early to judge where every team is heading into 2022 — especially with free agency and the NFL draft on the horizon — it’s a good time to look ahead at what lies in store.

The Bears will face the AFC East and NFC East next season, which includes home games against the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, as well as away games against the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

With the Bears projected to finish third in the NFC North, they’ll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC South and NFC West. With that additional 17th game, they’ll host the AFC South same-place finisher.

Here’s a quick look at which teams the Bears will play next season and where they finished in 2021.

Atlanta Falcons (AWAY)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 7-10, third in NFC South

The Falcons are coming off a third-place finish in a competitive NFC South, losing four of their last six games. Whether Matt Ryan will be Atlanta’s quarterback in 2022 remains uncertain.

Buffalo Bills (HOME)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Last season: 11-6, first in AFC East*

The Bills were one game away from an AFC Championship appearance in what was a thrilling divisional game against the Chiefs. With Josh Allen under center, Buffalo is set to be a contender once again.

*made playoffs

Dallas Cowboys (AWAY)

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Last season: 12-5, first in NFC East*

The Cowboys made a return to the postseason, but they suffered another frustrating loss when it mattered most in the wild-card round. With weapons on offense and defense, Dallas should once again be a competitive team in 2022.

*made playoffs

Detroit Lions (HOME and AWAY)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Last season: 3-13, fourth in NFC North

The Lions lost their first 10 games before winning three of their last six games. What Detroit lacked in talent they up for in effort with Dan Campbell. We’ll see if that transitions to success in 2022.

Green Bay Packers (HOME and AWAY)

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Last season: 13-4, first in NFC North*

The NFC’s top seeded Packers once again succumbed to the 49ers in the postseason, much to the delight of Bears fans. As for where Green Bay stands, that all depends on whether or not Aaron Rodgers decides to stay with the Packers.

*made playoffs

Houston Texans (HOME)

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Last season: 4-13, third in AFC South

Houston stumbled to a 4-13 record good enough for third place in the AFC South, losing eight of their first nine games. Although, all things considered, the Texans might’ve slightly overachieved given the circumstances.

Miami Dolphins (HOME)

Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 9-8, third in AFC East

The Dolphins finished with a winning record for the second straight year, just missing the postseason with a 9-8 record behind some talented Bills and Patriots teams.

Minnesota Vikings (HOME and AWAY)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Last season: 8-9, second in NFC North

The Vikings finished below .500, but it was still good enough for second place in a struggling NFC North. Like Chicago, Minnesota will have a new head coach and general manager in place. We’ll see how that translates in 2022.

New England Patriots (AWAY)

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols against the New England Patriots

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Last season: 10-7, second in AFC East*

New England had a strong 2021 season, but they faltered near the finish line and the postseason. Next season’s matchup will feature a matchup between Justin Fields and Mac Jones, the fourth and fifth quarterbacks chosen in the 2021 NFL draft.

*made playoffs

New York Giants (AWAY)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 4-13, fourth in NFC East

It was another brutal season for New York, who brought up in the rear in the NFC East in 2021. The Giants cleaned house this offseason, where they’re hoping a new head coach and GM can help get New York back on the right track.

New York Jets (AWAY)

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Last season: 4-13, fourth in AFC East

The Jets struggled in a talented AFC East, bringing up the rear with a 4-13 record. Another matchup between Fields and Zach Wilson, two of the rookie quarterbacks chosen in the first round of last year’s draft.

Philadelphia Eagles (HOME)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 9-8, second in NFC East*

The Eagles won four of their last five games for a respectable 9-8 finish in 2021, which was good enough for a wild-card spot. Unfortunately, they were defeated by the Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason.

*made playoffs

San Francisco 49ers (HOME)

AP Photo/David Banks

Last season: 10-7, third in NFC West*

The 49ers overcame a 2-4 start to finish 10-7 and secure a wild-card spot, and they made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game, where they were defeated by the Super Bowl Champion Rams. But with Jimmy Garoppolo likely out, it’ll be Trey Lance moving forward.

*made playoffs

Washington Commanders (HOME)

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Last season: 7-10, third in NFC East

Washington was competitive at times last season, but they didn’t stand a chance in the same division as the Cowboys and Eagles, who both made the playoffs. We’ll see what the new-look Commanders have in store for 2022.

