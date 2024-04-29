Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams creates new Chicago tradition on draft night

It only took minutes for new Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to create a new tradition in Chicago. The former USC star and No. 1 overall pick has known for weeks he would be the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft and maybe it was during that time that he created this new Bears tradition.

What is it? Williams was caught in multiple pictures and videos after becoming a Bear doing a sort of growl and raising one hand like a well, a bear’s paw.

Not exactly world-changing but it is something thousands and thousands of Bears fans over the decades never considered.

The Bears have existed since 1920 and Caleb Williams set a new tradition overnight 😂@CALEBcsw @RomeOdunze ⭐️⭐️#ChicagoHistory 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZsSe1JCgLT — Chicago History ™️ (@Chicago_History) April 29, 2024

You can bet that you will see plenty of Bears fans copying Williams’ move all season long.

