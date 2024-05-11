Bears rookie minicamp: Rome Odunze won’t practice Saturday due to hamstring tightness

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their second and final practice of rookie minicamp, where they’ll be without a high-profile rookie.

According to Chicago media in attendance, wide receiver Rome Odunze won’t practice Saturday due to hamstring tightness.

Odunze was a full participant during Friday’s first practice, where his chemistry with quarterback Caleb Williams shined as the pair connected throughout practice.

Odunze, selected ninth overall in the 2024 NFL draft, joins a loaded receivers room that also features DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. Opposing defenses will have to pick their poison between the three, and Odunze could thrive alongside his rookie quarterback, Williams.

Ahead of Friday’s practice, Odunze spoke about the important of rookie minicamp for him and Williams as they build their chemistry.

“There’s definitely things you can build within a me-and-him relationship,” Odunze told reporters before Friday’s practice. “But when considering the offense as a whole is installation and bits and pieces you’re learning together and communicating on together. As a wide receiver and a quarterback, of course, we can go out and build chemistry on timing. He can see where he wants to throw the ball depending on my speed of route and different things that I’m doing out there. When it comes to installation of the offense, that’s why we’re here today.”

Unfortunately, one rookie minicamp practice will have to do. But the pair will surely be back at it for organized team activities and other offseason workouts ahead of training camp.

