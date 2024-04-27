Here are the Bears' results from the 2024 NFL Draft

The Bears wrapped up the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, drafting Iowa punter Tory Taylor and Kansas defensive end Austin Booker in the fourth and fifth rounds of the draft, respectively.

Here are the full results from the Bears' 2024 NFL Draft.

Round 1, pick No. 1: Caleb Williams, quarterback, USC

Round 1, pick No. 9: Rome Odunze, wide receiver, Washington

Round 3, pick No. 75: Kiran Amegadjie, offensive tackle, Yale

Round 5, pick No. 122: Tory Taylor, punter, Iowa

Round 5, pick No. 144: Austin Booker, defensive end, Kansas

This was inarguably a franchise-altering draft for the Bears. They won Day 1, solidiying their next franchise signal caller in Williams. They bolstered arguably the league's most lethal pass-catching core in Odunze.

On Day 2, they added depth to their offensive line in a hometown hero Amegadjie. And on the final day, they flexed their confidence in the roster by notching college football's best punter in Taylor. And they traded back in to address a pressing need on the defensive line in Booker.

After the draft, Ryan Poles displayed confidence in this year's draft class.

"It's really big for our football team. I think we made huge strides forward. There's work to be done. But, this is an impact draft for this organization, for sure."

