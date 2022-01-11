Bears request interview with Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland

So it begins. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Tuesday that the Chicago Bears requested an interview with Jeff Ireland for their open general manager job, which was confirmed by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed, and NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. Ireland has been a huge part of the New Orleans Saints’ resurgence since his hire in 2015, climbing the organizational ladder to earn a promotion as assistant general manager/director of college scouting.

So losing him would be a big deal. But it was inevitable that other teams would come sniffing around; Ireland’s been the architect of some outstanding draft classes for New Orleans, particularly the 2017 haul that brought Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Williams, and Alvin Kamara to New Orleans.

All three of the other picks from that class are starting for other teams across the NFL (Alex Anzalone with the Detroit Lions, Trey Hendrickson with the Cincinnati Bengals, and Al-Quadin Muhammad with the Indianapolis Colts).

Even if his stint as Miami Dolphins general manager ended terribly, Ireland remains a respected evaluator around the league. Last year he interviewed for general manager openings with the Lions and Carolina Panthers, but was passed over. Now he may get another shot. Stay tuned as the situation develops.

