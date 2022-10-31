Bears report card: Grading offense, defense in loss vs. Cowboys

Grading Bears' offense, defense in deflating loss vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Bears felt momentum building after their Week 7 beatdown of the New England Patriots.

That momentum was halted Sunday in a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

For the third time this season, the Bears fell into a massive hole that they were unable to climb out of against a superior team. On the plus side, quarterback Justin Fields continues to grow in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's scheme, showing the growth that should have the Bears excited as they look toward the future.

As far as Sunday is concerned, the Bears' performance in Dallas earned them solid marks on one side of the ball. But the report card for the Bears are bringing home from Dallas isn't a pretty sight for the defense.

Passing offense

For the second week in a row, quarterback Justin Fields looked like a guy to build a franchise around.

In my opinion, Fields is playing the best of all the second-year quarterbacks and is looking more comfortable by the week.

His underthrow of Equanimeous St. Brown on the opening offensive play was the lone blemish what was a solid day's work against an elite defense.

Fields was accurate, decisive, and made several impressive throws as the Bears tried to claw their way back.

If you didn't like what you saw from No. 1, have your eyes checked.

Grade: B-plus

Rushing offense

This continues to be the Bears' strength, and the added element of Fields' rushing ability has made Chicago's ground attack all the more potent.

Credit to Getsy for adding in the designed QB runs against the Patriots and building off them against the Cowboys.

On the day, the Bears rushed for 240 yards against a good Cowboys defensive front.

Khalil Herbert racked up 99 yards on the ground while Fields scampered for 60 and David Montgomery added 53.

There's no question that the Bears' willingness to run Fields has also opened up the passing game and made the offensive more functional as a whole.

Getsy deserves praise for finding ways to tweak his scheme to fit the strength of his personnel. Bears are building a legitimate offense.

Grade: A

Passing offense

You don't need me to tell you the Bears' defense was bad Sunday in Dallas.

Roquan Smith called it "embarrassing" and "unacceptable." That's fair enough.

While a lot of the Bears' defensive issues stemmed from their inability to stop the ground attack, their passing defense wasn't much better.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott finished the day 21-for-27 for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Prescott picked on cornerback Kindle Vildor repeatedly on slants and deep in-breaking routes.

The Bears' pass rush rarely got pressure on Prescott and the secondary was unable to make plays against a talented group of receivers.

Grade: D-minus

Run defense

In a word: Woof.

The Bears' run defense offered little resistance Sunday in Dallas.

With Ezekiel Elliott sidelined, running back Tony Pollard went wild, rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns at 9.4 yards per carry.

The Bears struggled to win at the point of attack against Dallas' offensive line and offered a putrid effort trying to tackle Pollard in the open field.

When Pollard iced the game with a 54-yard touchdown run, it sent the Bears' defense back to the drawing board. Those answers will take some time for the Bears' defense to find.

Grade: F

Special teams

It was an uneventful day for Richard Hightower's unit.

Cairo Santos remains reliable, Trenton Gill is a solid punter, and there were no muffed kicks.

Nothing to report.

Grade: B

