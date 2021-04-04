Bears propose rule change for penalties on consecutive extra point tries

Michael David Smith
·2 min read

One of the strangest endings to an NFL game in recent memory came in 2019, when the Broncos benefited from an obscure rule that allowed them to try a two-point conversion from the 1-yard line thanks to a penalty committed by the Bears, even though the Broncos had also committed a penalty prior to their initial two-point conversion attempt.

Now the Bears want to change that rule.

In a proposal that NFL owners will vote on at the upcoming league meeting, the Bears are asking for a rule change that would ensure that all penalties are enforced if penalties are called on consecutive extra point or two-point conversion attempts.

Here’s what happened in that 2019 game: The Broncos scored a touchdown with 31 seconds left to make the score 13-12 Bears. The Broncos lined up for a two-point conversion, but they were flagged for delay of game. Not wanting to try the conversion from the 7-yard line, Denver opted to kick the extra point — which missed. Except that the Bears jumped offside, and when the Broncos accepted that penalty, they chose to go for two again. This time it was from the 1-yard line because of the Chicago penalty, and Denver converted to take a 14-13 lead.

Many fans were surprised to learn the Broncos got to take their two-point conversion attempt from the 1-yard line, which effectively treated Denver’s previous delay of game penalty as if it never happened. But that’s the way the rules are currently enforced. Under the Bears’ proposal, the Broncos’ previous penalty still would have counted, and Denver would not have been able to line up at the 1-yard line for the two-point conversion.

In that 2019 game, the Bears managed to get into field goal range and kick a game-winner as time expired, so the obscure rule didn’t actually cost Chicago the game. But the Bears still thought it was unfair, and they want to change it.

Bears propose rule change for penalties on consecutive extra point tries originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • 49ers must ace 2021 NFL Draft after blockbuster trade, Gil Brandt says

    The 49ers can't mess this up.

  • No. 1 Ash Barty looks to defend Miami Open title against Bianca Andreescu

    World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 9 Bianca Andreescu have been longing for the opportunity to play each other in a first-career meeting for quite awhile.

  • Mandel Nallo made ‘bad technique’ look like a cool Superman punch in Bellator 255 knockout

    Mandel Nallo's first-round knockout at Bellator 255 this past Friday may be worthy of a highlight reel – but he said it was "bad technique."

  • Steelers tell season-ticket holders that prices won’t increase

    Steelers fans anxious to get back to Heinz Field this year likely would pay a premium for the privilege of doing so. They won’t have to. Via Dave Schofield of BehindTheSteelCurtain.com, the Steelers have informed season-ticket holders that prices won’t increase for 2021. Given that the Steelers will have nine regular-season home games and only [more]

  • Josh McCown: Sam Darnold would embrace Jets return alongside rookie QB

    When the Jets took Sam Darnold with the third overall pick of the 2018 draft, they had Josh McCown on hand to serve as a veteran mentor for the rookie quarterback. The two men have stayed close, which leaves McCown with some insight into how Darnold feels about the possibility of the Jets taking Zach [more]

  • Exclusive: Antonio Rudiger dismissed from Chelsea training early after Kepa Arrizabalaga bust-up

    Thomas Tuchel sent Antonio Rudiger in early from training on Sunday after the defender was involved in a bust-up with Kepa Arrizabalaga less than 24 hours after the Chelsea head coach had warned his players not to lose their heads in the wake of the 5-2 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Tuchel saw his 14-game unbeaten run smashed at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and responded by reiterating the need for calm. But tempers boiled over in training on Easter Sunday, as Kepa and Rudiger were involved in a heated argument that resulted in a pushing match between the pair before Tuchel sent the German into the changing-rooms five minutes before the end of the session to calm down. Sources claim the argument was sparked in a small-sided game, in which defender Rudiger went in late on Kepa, who reacted and the heated argument quickly escalated into pushes being exchanged. Chelsea players pulled their team-mates apart and Tuchel reacted immediately, deciding that Rudiger was not calming down quickly enough to take part in the final five minutes of training, so sent him in early to cool down with goalkeeper Kepa completing the session. Rudiger is understood to have apologised to Kepa off his own back later on and Tuchel is understood to be happy that the incident is now closed and there will not be any lasting resentment. Rudiger and Kepa were not the only players to fall-out after the West Brom defeat, as captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James are also said to have been involved in a frank exchange of views in the dressing-room immediately after the game.

  • Yahoo DFS Basketball: Sunday Picks

    With Joel Embiid projected to miss the second of consecutive contests, Joel Bartilotta believes Tobias Harris will post plenty of fantasy points.

  • Andreescu refuses to let injuries define her career

    She exited the year's first Grand Slam in the second round and followed it up with a semi-final run at a WTA event at Melbourne Park before withdrawing from tournaments in Adelaide, Doha and Dubai with a leg issue.

  • 5 Raiders looking to resurrect their careers in 2021

    Happy Easter, everyone. It's a day many celebration the resurrection of Jesus Christ. And since we cover the Raiders around here, we look at players rising their careers from the dead. And in the process hope to pull the team fortunes from the ...

  • Tom Brady rookie card sells for $2.25M, setting new record

    Tom Brady continues to break records.

  • Who are analysts selecting for Chiefs at pick No. 31?

    Who have NFL draft analysts sent to the Chiefs in recent mock drafts?

  • Worst Places To Spend Your Golden Years and Where To Retire Instead

    Once you reach retirement, your bills start to take on a new meaning. Every dollar of your nest egg is one you can’t spend on traveling the world, buying a boat or even leaving your dang job a...

  • Derrick White with an and one vs the Indiana Pacers

    Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs) with an and one vs the Indiana Pacers, 04/03/2021

  • Oregon Ducks: Bryan Addison changing positions to safety

    The former 4-star athlete has been placed on both sides of the football.

  • Eye-opening statistic illustrates Dolphins’ need for speed rushers

    Eye-opening statistic illustrates Dolphins' need for speed rushers

  • Panthers WR D.J. Moore eyes a number change under Chiefs’ proposed new rule

    Good news: the Chiefs have proposed a rule change, which would expand on the numbers players can choose.

  • Trying to regain momentum, Canadiens host Oilers

    Heading into the stretch drive that begins with Monday's home clash with the Edmonton Oilers, the Montreal Canadiens suffered a defeat in their last outing that might snap their focus back in place. The Canadiens, who boast a solid hold on the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division, were enjoying a three-game winning streak and 4-0-2 run before the last-place Ottawa Senators slapped six goals on them Saturday in a 6-3 decision in Montreal. "It was unfortunate," forward Tyler Toffoli said.

  • Easiest of the par 3s, No. 6 at Augusta feels like 2 holes

    Dustin Johnson makes it sound easy because he's good enough that a lot of shots feel that way. Then he headed over to No. 6, known as Augusta National as “Juniper.” The pin was on the upper shelf to the right, a slight breeze behind him.

  • Michael Bisping wants opportunity to work alongside ‘OG of UFC commentators’ Joe Rogan

    Michael Bisping has commentated alongside some of the best, but there's one person he's yet to work with.

  • Holiday, Bucks ink 4-year extension worth at least $134M

    MILWAUKEE (AP) Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has agreed to a four-year contract extension that would be worth at least $134 million if he exercises his option for the final season. The move represents the latest step in the Bucks' heavy investment in their trio of Holiday, two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and two-time All-Star Khris Middleton as the franchise chases its first NBA title since 1971. ''Jrue is one of the top guards in the NBA and we are thrilled to sign him to this extension,'' Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement Sunday.