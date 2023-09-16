Bears' Nate Davis doubtful to play vs. Bucs after not traveling with team for personal reasons

The Bears likely will be without a key offensive lineman for Sunday’s critical Week 2 showdown against the Bucs in Tampa Bay.

Right guard Nate Davis did not travel with the team to Florida due to personal reasons and is listed as doubtful.

Davis missed most of training camp due to an injury and missed a day of practice prior to Week 1 for personal reasons.

Head coach Matt Eberflus told the media that was the only absence that was for personal reasons and the rest were injury related.

The Bears signed Davis to a three-year, $33-million contract in the offseason.

Davis struggled in the Bears’ Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers, giving up nine pressures in the loss.

If Davis can’t play, veteran Dan Feeney likely will get the nod as part of the starting five. Feeney is a versatile lineman who has played both guard spots and center in his career. The Bears could insert Feeney at right guard or have him play center and shift Lucas Patrick to right guard. The Bears could also have Feeney play left guard and shift Cody Whitehair to center and Patrick to right guard.

In his career, Feeney has only played 125 snaps at right guard. He has played 2,596 at left guard and 1,412 at center.

The Bears elevated offensive lineman Aviante Collins from the practice squad Saturday for depth purposes.

Davis isn’t the only key injury the Bears are dealing with heading into Week 2.

Starting slot corner Kyler Gordon broke his hand in Week 1 and was placed on IR. Backup nickelback Josh Blackwell was ruled out Saturday with a hamstring injury, meaning veteran Greg Stroman Jr. likely will start.

