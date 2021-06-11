The Bears might’ve found a trade partner for Nick Foles

Things have certainly changed over the last year in the Chicago Bears quarterback room. After trading for Nick Foles last season, the Bears signed veteran Andy Dalton and traded up to draft their hopeful franchise quarterback in Justin Fields.

Chicago has reportedly been looking to deal Foles this offseason, but there haven’t been any takers. Which isn’t surprising given his struggles in his seven-game starting stint last season when he was eventually replaced by a previously-benched Mitchell Trubisky.

But perhaps the Bears have found a trade partner for Foles after all.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, “there’s a clear connection” between the Bears and New York Jets when it comes to dealing Foles in a potential trade. After all, the Jets lack any real experienced quarterback behind No. 2 pick Zach Wilson, and Chicago would love to free up some salary cap space.

Paying a third-string quarterback $4 million in guarantees is tough for the cash-strapped Bears, and there’s a clear connection to the New York Jets. GM Joe Douglas was with Foles in Philly. The Jets have zero NFL experience in their quarterback room. It’s uncertain whether Foles actually wants to go to New York, but don’t be surprised if New York looks into this one.

The Jets make a ton of sense given they lack an experienced veteran quarterback on the roster behind Wilson. Whether the Jets actually decide to make a move to land Foles remains to be seen.

At this point, it would cost the Bears more to cut Foles than to keep him on the roster, where he currently has a cap hit of $6.66 million. So unless Chicago can find a trade partner for Foles, he’ll remain on the roster in 2021.

It wouldn’t take much for the Jets to land Foles — it’s more about taking on his contract than anything. But if the Bears can deal Foles, that would free up an additional $4 million in cap space.

