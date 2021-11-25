Bears LB Roquan Smith questionable to return with hamstring injury

The Chicago Bears injury woes continued against the Detroit Lions, where inside linebacker Roquan Smith suffered a hamstring injury and is questionable to return.

Smith is coming off a career-high 17-tackle performance against the Ravens, and he’s put together an All-Pro-caliber season through the first 10 games.

Smith tallied three tackles against the Lions in the first half.

The Bears lead the Lions 10-7 in the final minutes of the first half.