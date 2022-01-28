Bears have interest in Eagles’ director of player personnel Ian Cunningham for front office job

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Bears have hired Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to be their next head coach and that could make things interesting in Philadelphia, as the former Colts defensive coordinator is looking to raid Philadelphia of its talent.

Eagles’ passing game coordinator, Kevin Patullo, could be in the hunt to be Chicago’s offensive coordinator, and now Ian Cunningham, could be on the radar as well.

Cunningham came to Philadelphia after spending nine years in the Ravens organization and he drew interest from the Panthers for their GM job last offseason.

Cunningham’s tenure with the Eagles started out as the director of college scouting before being promoted to assistant director of player personnel in 2019.

