Bears to host Washington's Rome Odunze for a top-30 visit: report

The Bears will host Washinton wide receiver Rome Odunze for a top-30 visit at Halas Hall, according to a report from ESPN's Brady Henderson.

Washington WR Rome Odunze, projected to be drafted early in the first round, tells me he has upcoming meetings with the Cardinals, Jets and Bears at those teams’ facilities. The Giants also flew him out for a meeting after the combine. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 28, 2024

Odunze will also meet with the Cardinals, Jets and Giants, according to the report.

Odunze, 21, is expected to be one of the top wide receivers taken off the draft board come April 25. He, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers are this draft class' top pass catchers.

He had a phenomenal senior season with the Huskies this past season. In 15 games, he caught 92 passes for 1,640 yards (led FBS, school record) and 13 touchdowns from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He finished his junior season with 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns, too.

Odunze has a big frame. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he measured 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds. His arms measure 32 1/4 inches and his hands are 9 1/4 inches. At the combine, too, he ran a 4.45 40-yard dash and a 39-inch vertical leap.

The Bears might have a chance to draft Odunze with the No. 9 pick, depending on how it unfolds. They will undoubtedly take USC's Caleb Williams with the first pick. After that, it'll be a wait-and-see game depending on trades and possible surprise picks.

Should the Bears draft Odunze, he'll join a pass-catching cohort with DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett. With D'Andre Swift in the backfield and Williams under center, that shapes up to be potentially a top offense in the league.

It all starts with a top-30 visit at Halas Hall, which both Odunze and Williams will complete soon.

