Bears HC Matt Eberflus says there are no long-term injury concerns

Injuries are starting to mount for the Chicago Bears during training camp, and the list continues to grow

For Sunday’s Family Fest practice, Chicago was down half of their defensive starters, including linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerback Kyler Gordon, defensive end DeMarcus Walker and linebacker Jack Sanborn.

Safety Eddie Jackson also appeared to suffer an apparent injury as he took himself off the field after he looked to tweak something after one play. He spent the rest of practice watching from the sideline.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said none of the current injuries are considered to be long-term, as in those players should be ready for Week 1. But Eberflus did note the concern is continuity, as he wants the starters learn to play alongside each other.

“There’s nothing there that’s long-term,” Eberflus said. “But like we talked about the other day, I think you asked the question about the continuity. That is a concern. When you miss practices you can’t get better. So those guys are injured right now and we’re working them back and we have a really good staff with (Bears trainer Andre Tucker) and our performance staff to get them back. When they’re back they’ll get in there.

“It’s important to have that. When you have guys playing off each other and communicating to each other during the course of any play, offense or defense, that’s an important part too.”

Eberflus was asked specifically about Edmunds, referring to it as “day-to-day.”

