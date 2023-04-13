The Bears sat at 3-4 last season before losing 10 straight games to close the season with the worst record in the NFL (3-14). Originally awarded the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, Chicago traded down with Carolina and now hold the ninth pick in the first round. As part of that trade, the Bears also received WR D.J. Moore, a first round pick next year, as well as a second round pick this year (No. 61) and another second in 2025.

Quarterback Justin Fields, the 11th overall pick in 2021, went 3-12 in 15 starts last season while throwing 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His biggest impact came on the ground, rushing for 1,143 yards, the second-most in a season by a QB in NFL history.

GM Ryan Poles has been very active this offseason, bringing in running backs Travis Homer (from SEA) and D’Onta Foreman (from CAR) to replace David Montgomery, while also signing tight end Robert Tonyan (from GB). On defense, former Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds signed a four-year deal worth $72 million

Chicago has 10 picks in this year’s draft, including four picks in the first three rounds. The Bears traded their own second round pick (No. 32) to Pittsburgh in exchange for WR Chase Claypool last season but still have two more picks in the second round, one from Baltimore from the Roquan Smith trade and one from Carolina in the No. 1 overall pick trade.

Click here for the entire 2023 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see what picks the Bears will have in the 2023 NFL Draft. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round from Pro Football Talk on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.

Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 9 (from CAR)

Round 2: No. 53 (from BAL)

Round 2: No. 61 (from SF through CAR)

Round 3: No. 64

Round 4: No. 103

Round 4: No. 133 (from PHI)

Round 5: No. 136

Round 5: No. 148 (from NE through BAL)

Round 7: No. 218

Round 7: No. 258

Bears draft picks 2023: Full list of Chicago’s selections for every round originally appeared on Pro Football Talk