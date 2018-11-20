Bears dealing with Mitchell Trubisky injury scare on shortest of turnarounds

The Chicago Bears played Sunday night in a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

On Thursday, they’ll play the early Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

As far as turnaround goes, that’s as short as it gets in the NFL.

So when the Bears put quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on the injury report on Monday, flags were raised for the Chicago faithful.

Mitchell Trubisky showed up on Chicago’s injury report Monday with a shoulder injury from Sunday’s win over the Vikings. (Getty)

Trubisky listed with shoulder injury

The Bears had Monday off of practice, but reported that if they had taken the field, Trubisky would have sat with a shoulder injury to his throwing arm sustained in Sunday night’s win.

There’s nothing to indicate that the injury is serious, and Trubisky and head coach Matt Nagy will be available to address the issue with the media on Tuesday.

But even it it is minor, it’s a concern on three days’ rest with a night game on the front end and an early game on the back end.

Bears weren’t originally scheduled for Sunday night

The Bears weren’t originally scheduled to play Sunday night. But they got flexed into the prime-time slot thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars not holding up their end of the bargain for their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers that was originally slated for the time slot.

Bears fans can only hope Blake Bortles’ ineptitude won’t have an impact on Chicago’s season.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Charles Robinson: QB’s injury a huge reason why Bell held out

• There hasn’t been a loss this bad in NFL history

• These are the bad QBs the Redskins are looking at

• Dan Wetzel: What the Condoleezza Rice rumors tell us about the NFL

