Bears cut Trace McSorley from practice squad

The Bears cut Trace McSorley from the practice squad Tuesday.

Starting quarterback Justin Fields' return made McSorley expendable.

The Bears signed McSorley to serve as the third quarterback and run the scout team while Fields was recovering from a dislocated thumb. The team still has Tyson Bagent and Nathan Peterman on their roster behind Fields.

The Bears signed veteran safety Adrian Colbert to the practice squad. He was injured during training camp with the Bears and released with an injury settlement in August.

Colbert, 30, has played 41 career games.

The Bears also signed defensive end Michael Dwumfour to the practice squad. An undrafted free agent signed by the Jets in 2021, Dwumfour was cut from the Texans' practice squad last month. He has played 12 career games for the Texans and 49ers.

The Bears lost defensive end Jalen Harris off their practice squad Monday when he signed with the Commanders.