Bears-Chiefs game finished as the most-viewed game of the week in the NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Despite the Chiefs blowing out the Bears, 41-10, on Sunday, that game finished as the highest-watched game of the week across the NFL board.

It was the highest-viewed game among all networks, amassing 24.3 million viewers.

The likely reason for this outcome is Taylor Swift's appearance in connection to Travis Kelce, the pop star's rumored romantic partner. She watched the game from Kelce's suite, excitedly jumping and cheering after Kelce scored a touchdown late in the game.

Need more evidence to suggest Swift's presence had an effect on the game's viewership?

The female audience for the game exploded. Roku's data showed the Chiefs-Bears earned a 63% increase in female viewers from ages 18-49 over the Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars the week prior. According to FOX, their female demographic from ages 12-17 was up 8.1% from last season's Week 3.

Kelce is reaping the benefits, too. His jersey sales went up a whopping 400% after Sunday's game. His jersey is now a top-five seller in the NFL this season. What's more, his joint podcast with his brother, Jason, called "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" is ranked first on Apple podcasts and fourth on Spotify.

Swift got to live out her cheer captain and bleachers moment. Evidently, it's an inclusive storyline to watch.

