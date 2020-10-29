Bears center Cody Whitehair is day-to-day with a calf injury

The Chicago Bears offensive line has been an utter disappointment this season. It certainly hasn’t helped that they’ve been without left guard James Daniels for the last two games, who suffered a torn pectoral muscle that cut his season short.

They certainly can’t afford to lose anyone else on the interior of the offensive line, which is why there’s concern over center Cody Whitehair’s status for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Whitehair suffered a calf injury against the Los Angeles Rams, and he did not practice on Wednesday. Bears head coach Matt Nagy said that Whitehair remains day-to-day with a sore calf. But the good news is Nagy doesn’t believe it’s a long-term injury.

#Bears C Cody Whitehair remains day-to-day with a sore calf. HC Matt Nagy is indicating that he doesn't believe its a long-term injury. If Whitehair does not start, second year Notre Dame product Sam Mustipher would start. @WBBMNewsradio — Jeff Joniak (@JeffJoniak) October 28, 2020





The bad news is that it doesn’t sound reassuring for Whitehair’s status this Sunday, especially on a short week following Monday night’s game.

When Whitehair exited last week’s game early, undrafted free agent Sam Mustipher replaced him at center. If Whitehair can’t go against the Saints on Sunday, Mustipher will get his first career start at center for the Bears.