Bears announce official jersey numbers for the 2024-25 season
Bears announce official jersey numbers for the 2024-25 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Chicago Bears officially locked in their players' jersey numbers for the 2024-25 season.
Here are all the new numbers and number changes. (Rookies are bolded.)
New Numbers
RB D'Andre Swift: No. 4
QB Brett Rypien: No. 11
WR Keenan Allen: No. 13
TE Gerald Everett: No. 14
WR Rome Odunze: No. 15
QB Caleb Williams: No. 18
P Tory Taylor: No. 19
S Tarvarious Moore: No. 30
S Kevin Byard III: No. 31
S Jonathan Owens: No. 36
P Corliss Waitman: No. 37
DB Douglas Coleman III: No. 38
LS Cameron Lyons: No. 43
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga: No. 45
DE Jacob Martin: No. 55
C Coleman Shelton: No. 65
C/G Ryan Bates: No. 71
OL Kiran Amegadjie: No. 72
OT Jake Curhan: No. 73
OT Matt Pryor: No. 79
WR Dante Pettis: No. 81
DE Byron Cowart: No. 93
DE Austin Booker: No. 94
Changed Numbers
CB Jaylon Johnson: No. 1 (was No. 33)
WR Tyler Scott: No. 10 (was No. 13)
CB Jaylon Jones: No. 21 (was No. 31)
DT Michael Dwumfour: No. 78 (was No. 72)
Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.