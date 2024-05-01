Advertisement

Bears announce official jersey numbers for the 2024-25 season

Ryan Taylor
·1 min read
The Chicago Bears officially locked in their players' jersey numbers for the 2024-25 season.

Here are all the new numbers and number changes. (Rookies are bolded.)

New Numbers

  • RB D'Andre Swift: No. 4

  • QB Brett Rypien: No. 11

  • WR Keenan Allen: No. 13

  • TE Gerald Everett: No. 14

  • WR Rome Odunze: No. 15

  • QB Caleb Williams: No. 18

  • P Tory Taylor: No. 19

  • S Tarvarious Moore: No. 30

  • S Kevin Byard III: No. 31

  • S Jonathan Owens: No. 36

  • P Corliss Waitman: No. 37

  • DB Douglas Coleman III: No. 38

  • LS Cameron Lyons: No. 43

  • LB Amen Ogbongbemiga: No. 45

  • DE Jacob Martin: No. 55

  • C Coleman Shelton: No. 65

  • C/G Ryan Bates: No. 71

  • OL Kiran Amegadjie: No. 72

  • OT Jake Curhan: No. 73

  • OT Matt Pryor: No. 79

  • WR Dante Pettis: No. 81

  • DE Byron Cowart: No. 93

  • DE Austin Booker: No. 94

Changed Numbers

  • CB Jaylon Johnson: No. 1 (was No. 33)

  • WR Tyler Scott: No. 10 (was No. 13)

  • CB Jaylon Jones: No. 21 (was No. 31)

  • DT Michael Dwumfour: No. 78 (was No. 72)

