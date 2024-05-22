BBC spices up Wimbledon coverage by landing Nick Kyrgios

Tennis fans lauded Nick Kyrgios' impressive commentary at the Australian Open - Getty Images/Graham Denholm

Nick Kyrgios will be joining the BBC’s Wimbledon commentary team this summer, bringing a blunt-speaking edge to a production that is often perceived as safe and cosy.

Yet some may have reservations about the BBC hiring an athlete who last year pleaded guilty to assaulting an ex-girlfriend, and who has repeatedly amplified the social-media posts of toxic misogynist Andrew Tate.

The most controversial player of the past decade, Kyrgios has contested just one match in the last 18 months on account of various physical issues, notably to his knee and wrist.

The BBC appointment comes with a caveat: if Kyrgios were to regain match fitness in time for Wimbledon, that would rule him out of the commentary box. But this seems unlikely.

Despite a recent podcast appearance in which he said that he “will be back on court soon … there’s still fire in the belly,” Kyrgios would need an extended period of gym-work and specific tennis training in order to be ready for the tour.

Still only 29, Kyrgios began his move into commentary during the ATP Finals in Turin at the end of last year, then worked for ESPN at January’s Australian Open. He has impressed many with his insight and fluency behind the microphone.

As a player, Kyrgios divided opinion like few others. He could be boorish, as when notoriously telling Stan Wawrinka that “Kokkinakis banged your girlfriend”, or when hurling a chair onto the court during a temper tantrum.

Yet he was also capable of sublime tennis, particularly at Wimbledon, where he reached the final in 2022 before losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets.

The owner of the most loose-limbed and explosive service action in the game, Kyrgios’s best results have come on the grass, since the moment when he defeated Rafael Nadal on Centre Court in 2013. He was only 18 at the time.

That victory proved to have a downside, however. It made Kyrgios a celebrity in Australia and created a weight of expectation that he struggled to deal with. By 2019, his mental health had reached such a low point that he contemplated suicide.

“I was drinking, abusing drugs, I hated the kind of person I was,” Kyrgios told the Netflix documentary series Break Point. “I lost at Wimbledon [in 2019]. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I was like, ‘OK, I can’t keep doing this.’ I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems.”

