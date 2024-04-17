Bayern's Eberl says search for new coach is 'entering final phase'

Bayern Munich board member for sport Max Eberl said that the search for a new coach is "entering the final phase," but refused to comment on speculation that Julian Nagelsmann is to return to the club.

"We had a lot of talks, Christoph (Freund) and I. The coach is an important personnel issue. One of several, but the decisive one. That's why it's important to be careful when making a decision," he said.

Nagelsmann had to go at Bayern in late March 2023 and is currently German national team coach on a contract until this summer's European championships.

Bayern need a coach for the new season because Nagelsmann's successor Thomas Tuchel will leave one year before the expiration of his contract.

Nagelsmann is reportedly among the candidates to fill the vacancy in what would be a swift return to the record Bundesliga champions.

Former Bayern and Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn was Bayern CEO from 2021 until the end of the past season when he had to go along with board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic.

The decision to part ways with Nagelsmann and sign Tuchel came during their terms.