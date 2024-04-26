Bayern won't use Frankfurt game as warm up for Real Madrid clash

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel being interviewed before the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Bayern Munich at An der Alten Foersterei. Bayern Munich fans sign a petition for Tuchel to stay. Andreas Gora/dpa

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel stressed that his team is not using the Saturday's match against Eintracht Frankfurt as warm-up game for the Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

The top competition is Bayern's last hope for silverware this season after Bayer Leverkusen claimed the Bundesliga title. They will start their bid to reach the final on Tuesday in the first leg of their semi-finals tie against Madrid.

"We can't practise anything for Real against Frankfurt, it's a completely different situation. Against Frankfurt and against Stuttgart, the match against Madrid will be a background noise. That's part of it, but we'll still be on it against Frankfurt and Stuttgart," Tuchel said in a news conference on Friday.

"We want to produce a top performance tomorrow because we need the points and want to maintain the momentum. So, we're taking it step by step and preparing the team for tomorrow in the best possible way." he added.

Tuchel confirmed Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané and Dayot Upamecano are all set to miss out against Frankfurt due to injury but remains hopeful the trio could all feature against Madrid.

"Dayot Upamecano rolled his ankle in training, he's a doubt for tomorrow. Serge Gnabry will play on Tuesday. With Leroy Sané we have to wait and see regarding Tuesday. He's doing his first individual training session right now, so we can't give a prognosis." he said.

Bayern sit second, three points ahead of third-placed VfB Stuttgart and seven above RB Leipzig, who have the last spot for next season's Champions League.