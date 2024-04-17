Bayern Munich edge Arsenal to send them out of Champions League

Martin Odegaard cannot bear to look after Arsenal tamely exit the Champions League after defeat to Bayern Munich - Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

Arsenal crashed out of the Champions League with a narrow defeat at Bayern Munich, leaving their season on the brink of collapse after a painful few days.

Joshua Kimmich’s second-half header, made possible by static Arsenal defending, was enough for the German side to reach the semi-finals and keep alive Harry Kane’s hopes of winning a trophy in his first season in Germany.

For Mikel Arteta’s team it was a night of disappointment in which they failed to convert their first-half opportunities and ultimately ran out of energy in a freezing Munich.

After a gruelling defeat by Aston Villa on Sunday, Arsenal’s season is threatening to unravel at pace. Their trip to face Wolves on Saturday now appears to be a must-win match.

Arsenal were arguably the better side in the first half against Bayern but their failure to pick up Kimmich, who produced a powerful header to convert a cross from the left, proved costly after the break.

Mikel Arteta’s reaction

The players are gutted in the dressing-room. I cannot find the right words to lift them; I wish I could. We have to go through it. We tried against a team that had a lot of experience; the margins across the tie have been very small. We gave them two goals, which is a big advantage to give away. The margin for error is zero. We made a mistake defending the box and we conceded a goal. After that it was difficult. We tried in many different ways. It’s the moment to stay next to the players and give them support – they are the ones who have taken us on this journey. We had moments of dominance tonight but we didn’t have the spark around the box that you need to win these ties. The club hasn’t been in the Champions League for seven years, and in the first year back (people expect us to) play in the semi-final and final. We all wanted that, so badly, but you can see with many other clubs it takes six or seven years to get to this stage. We were very close, that’s the reality. We have to go through the pain tonight. Then tomorrow: get up, come away with the same attitude we had when we came here, and hopefully beat Wolves.

A beaming Harry Kane speaks to TNT Sports

Unbelievable win! It was what we expected – a tough, tight game, and it was a great goal from Josh that made the difference. After that it was about defending and keeping that clean sheet. To reach the semi-finals is a great achievement for us. The first half was a bit cagey. We said at half-time to up the tempo and the pressing, be better with the ball. That’s what we did – we had a couple off the post and even at the end we could have finished it off and made it easier for ourselves. It’ll be a tough game in the semi-final whoever we play, so we have to enjoy tonight and then get ready for the weekend.

Next up: Wolves away

Arsenal go to Molineux on Saturday evening, knowing another defeat would effectively end their season. In April and May, hopes and dreams are shattered with a savage finality.

David Raya and the Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard try to process their defeat. - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

This is how it feels to be Bayern

Imagine if they respond to losing the Bundesliga by winning the Champions League.

Man City v Real Madrid goes to extra-time

We don’t yet know who Bayern will play in the semi-finals, because Manchester City and Real Madrid are about to go at it for another 30 minutes. It’s 1-1 on the night and 4-4 on aggregate. You can follow that game with Kieran Crichard.

Tired Arsenal run out of ideas

Final kick of the game, Saka over the corner, and the delivery is woeful. That sums up the second half for Arsenal, who ran out of ideas and looked desperately short of energy. It was a tired corner at the end of a tired second-half performance. Bayern took control of the game after the goal and never loosened their grip.

Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel and Ben White react to Arsenal's Champions League elimination. - Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

FT: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Arsenal’s week from hell continues with a tame exit from the Champions League. They played pretty well in the first half, when they controlled the tempo of a cagey contest, but Bayern were too good for them in the second. Joshua Kimmich’s emphatic header gave them a deserved lead in the 63rd minute, and Arsenal had no response.

The final score: Experience 1-0 Innocence.

Harry Kane had a quiet game but ended up on the winning side. - Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

90+5 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Saka is fouled 25 yards from goal. Instead of shooting he takes a very quick free-kick to White, who is crowded out in the area. Arsenal get a corner, for which Raya comes forward.

But Saka’s corner is awful, Goretzka heads clear - and that’s the last touch of the game. Arsenal are out of Europe!

90+3 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Gabriel Jesus is booked for dissent. This second half has been a slow-burning nightmare for Arsenal.

90+2 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Kimmich is booked for a foul on Havertz 45 yards from goal. The centre-backs go forward - and then Arsenal take the free-kick short and lose it. Oh dear.

90+1 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Saka’s cutback leads to a scramble in the six-yard box, though it turns out somebody was offside so any goal wouldn’t have counted.

As it stands, Arsenal are going out with a whimper.

90 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Chance for Bayern! Musiala shoots straight at Raya after a fine break involving Laimer and Kane. There will be four minutes of added time.

89 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Bayern substitution Dayot Upamecano for Leroy Sane, which means a back five/nine for the last few minutes.

88 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Odegaard has a shot on target that is pushed round by Neuer - but a goalkick has been given. He is fuming, and you can understand why. Kim made a good challenge on Saka, but Odegaard collected the loose ball, shuffled into the area and drove a right-foot shot that was pushed behind by Neuer. It wasn’t on target but Neuer played it safe, and he got a goalkick anyway.

Martin Ødegaard is incensed as the match officials fail to award Arsenal a corner 😱#UCL



83 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Arsenal substitution Eddie Nketiah is on for Takehiro Tomiyasu, which presumably means a switch to a back three.

Arsenal haven’t had a shot on target since the 39th minute. That’s going to gnaw at them if they are beaten.

84 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Arsenal are looking tired now. They have run of out ideas. Bayern have control of the flow of the game for the first time in the entire tie.

83 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Bayern are managing this game superbly, defending deep and in numbers. Arsenal can’t lay a glove on them.

When Bayern win the ball and look to break, Ben White takes out Guerreiro and is booked.

80 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Arsenal are struggling to put Bayern under any sustained pressure. The first half was even, with Arsenal perhaps shading it, but the second has been all Bayern. The xG for the second half according to one website is Bayern 1.22 Arsenal 0.04.

The xG doesn’t improve when Jesus, about to be flagged offside anyway, shoots well wide from a tight angle.

Declan Rice reacts to Bayern Munich's opening goal. - Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

77 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Musiala shuffles infield, past a couple of players, and hits a shot from 25 yards that deflects behind for another Bayern corner.

76 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Bayern substitution Kim Minjae replaces the weary Noussair Mazraoui at left-back. He’s not a natural left-back either, but so far Bukayo Saka has been very quiet.

75 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Saka’s deep, inswinging corner is fisted behind for another by Neuer. Rice takes it and the referee penalises one of the Arsenal players.

74 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Arsenal will have regrets if it ends like this. Their possession-to-chances ratio has been poor, and Bayern have been far more penetrative in the second half. But there’s plenty of time to change the narrative.

72 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Desperate defending from Arsenal They’re hanging on here. Sane slips Tomiyasu thrillingly on the edge of the area and has a shot blocked painfully by Gabriel. The ball rebounds to Kimmich, whose mishit cross is sliced over his own bar by Saliba.

70 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

As you’d expect, Havertz has dropped into midfield, with Trossard on the left and Gabriel Jesus up front.

69 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Horrible goal to concede. Martinelli, Tomiyasu and Rice all seemed to leave Kimmich to each other.

68 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Arsenal substitutions Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard, who combined for Arsenal’s equaliser last week, come on for Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli.

67 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Jorginho is a bit lucky to avoid a yellow card for another foul in midfield. The referee books one of the Bayern backroom staff instead.

The referee Danny Makkelie books one of the Bayern Munich coaching team - Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

66 min: Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (agg; 3-2)

Another chance for Bayern! Mazraoui’s low cross from left misses everyone in the middle, including Kane, and is skied by Sane on the far side of the area. That was a pretty good chance.

Goal!

Bayern 1 Arsenal 0 (Kimmich 64, agg; 3-2) Joshua Kimmich has powered Bayern in front! Sane’s cross from the right was pawed away by Raya. Guerreiro collected the ball near the byline on the far side and curled a lovely cross into the middle, where Kimmich ran off Martinelli and thumped a header into the net from eight yards. It was an emphatic header, though Arsenal will feel he had far too much space.

Bayern celebrate Joshua Kimmich's goal. - Christian Bruna/AP

61 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Harry Kane has been really quiet since the first five minutes, almost ominously so if you’re an Arsenal fan.

Musiala fires a good pass into Goretzka on the edge of the D. His shot is blocked by Saliba and spins behind for a corner.

The finest of margins

Jorginho is playing a game of terrifyingly fine margins tonight. He’s produced some brilliant last-ditch slide tackles to stop counter-attacks, but has also been turned a few times by Musiala. His lack of pace means he often has to commit to those challenges. It is to his credit that so many of them have worked.

57 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

After a fine run from Musiala, Guerreiro overhits a fairly simple pass to Kane on the edge of the area. Gabriel tries to turn the ball back to Raya, not realising Raya was running out to collect it himself. Thankfully for Arsenal it rolls behind for a corner; that could easily have been an embarrassing own goal.

56 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Martinelli crosses dangerously towards Havertz, who has the ball taken off his toe at the near post by the stretching Dier. That’s excellent defending.

Arsenal are having a good spell here.

54 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Odegaard turns Laimer neatly in midfield and is pulled back. Laimer is booked and Harry Kane has a grumble to the referee.

53 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Play resumes and Arsenal have a decent spell of possession. Saka, who has been pretty quiet so far, wants a corner after running at Mazraoui. He doesn’t get it and replays suggest the last touch probably came off Saka.

50 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Yeah it’s a problem with a contact lens. The break has come at a good time for Arsenal, who were under the pump for the preceding two or three minutes.

49 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Neuer comes almost to the centre circle to stop Martinelli running through on goal, a superb bit of sweeper-keeping.

Now Tomiyasu is down, which means a break in play. He’s pointing to his right eye. Does he wear contacts?

47 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Bayern hit the post twice in three seconds! Sheesh, that was so close. A flat, diagonal cross from Kimmich (I think) was met by Goretzka, who strained his neck muscles like the Incredible Hulk to force a header towards goal. It beat Raya, hit the far post and rebounded towards Guerreiro on the left side of the area. His vicious follow-up hit Saliba and ricocheted onto the outside of the same post.

46 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Arsenal begin the second half, and Odegaard volleys over form a very tight angle inside 13 seconds.

Apparently Leroy Sane, who was a doubt for the game with a groin injury, spent most of half time on the field jogging around to keep his muscles warm.

Arsenal the better team, but Bayern are always dangerous

Arsenal are the better team here. They just haven’t made it count. The problem is that Bayern probably have the better forward players, and there’s a permanent sense of threat around them. Bayern are not going to dominate this game and outwit Arsenal, but their forwards might do something special.

HT: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

No goals in Munich, and no clear chances either, but it’s been an intriguing struggle. Both teams know this tie is about as close to 50/50 as you can get, and are therefore desperate not to concede the first goal.

The lively Gabriel Martinelli had Arsenal’s best chance, shooting straight at Manuel Neuer from Martin Odegaard’s cross. Harry Kane had two early efforts off target but was well handled by Gabriel and William Saliba thereafter.

44 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Arsenal are ending the half as they started it, with lots of possession in the middle third. Odegaard seems okay for now.

41 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Arsenal are having their best spell of the game. After another good bit of possession, White shoots over from distance.

39 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Rice’s free-kick from the left is met by Havertz, whose backheader is comfortably saved by Neuer. That was a really difficult chance, if indeed it was a chance at all.

38 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Rice robs Laimer 25 yards from goal, allowing Odegaard to fire the ball into Havertz on the left side of the area. There are two or three men in the middle but Havertz can’t pick them out. That was a chance.

Odegaard is limping, which is a worry for Arsenal.

37 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Last week, Bayern felt they should have had a bizarre penalty when Gabriel picked up the ball. This week, they felt they should have been allowed to run the ball into an empty goal as Arsenal’s players gathered at the dugouts for a team-talk while Saka received treatment. By the letter of the law, Bayern might have had an argument on both occasions. In the spirit of the game, though... come on, now.

36 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Controversy ahoy! Saka’s injury allows Mikel Arteta to call everyone else over for a team talk - and Bayern try to restart play with a three-on-none attack! The referee isn’t having it and the Bayern players grudgingly accept his decision.

35 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Bayern take a short corner to Guerreiro, whose shot smacks Saka in the head and knocks him off his feet.

Ally McCoist, commentating on TNT Sports, has noticed that Bayern are leaving nobody back on corners.

31 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Chance for Arsenal! Odegaard, on the right edge of the area, shifts the ball away from a defender and hits a fast, early cross towards Martinelli. He opens his body to shoot first-time but straight at Neuer.

The pace on the cross meant it wasn’t easy for Martinelli, but that was still the best chance so far.

Gabriel Martinelli reacts after seeing his shot saved by Manuel Neuer. - Christian Bruna/AP

29 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Neuer dives to his right to palm away a long-range shot from Odegaard, a fairly straightforward save that was made slightly more difficult because he seemed to lose his footing.

Moments later he charges out to dive at the feet of Havertz, though replays show Havertz was offside so it was a false alarm.

Manuel Neuer saves Martin Odegaard's shot - Odd Andersen/AFP

28 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

And now Arsenal are keeping the ball again. White gets behind the defence on the right, but his chipped cross bisects Havertz and Martinelli.

26 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Bayern are pinning Arsenal back, the first time either side has had an extended spell of pressure. Tomiyasu relieves it a touch with an excellently judged challenge on Sane, who thought he was away down the right.

25 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

This has been an impressively composed and measured start by Arsenal. They had 69% of the ball in the first 15 minutes. No panic, no stress. Just calm passing and control. Arteta has been co-ordinating the pressing from the dugout, pointing and urging his players to get into position.

When Bayern get through that initial press, though, they look very dangerous.

24 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Raya makes another save, this time diving to his left to push away Musiala’s long-range curler. Bayern are turning the screw.

23 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Good save by Raya! Bayern suddenly break three on three, with Guerreiro on the ball in the inside-left channel. He gets to the edge of the area and then pokes the ball through to Mazraoui, whose cross-shot takes a slight deflection off the lunging White and is pushed round the far post by Raya. I’m not certain it would have gone in but it was still a good save.

Noussair Mazraoui reacts to David Raya's save. - Matthias Schrader/AP

21 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Arsenal keep the ball for 30 seconds or more until Rice’s shot from the edge of the area is blocked at source. They are certainly dominating possession, and moments later Martinelli zig-zags past three defenders in the area only to run out of room. He looks bright.

18 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Jorginho is warned by the referee after a cynical foul on Musiala, who is buzzing between the lines with his usual menace.

16 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Tomiyasu misreads Musiala’s flat crossfield pass, allowing Sane to take it on the chest and surge into the area. Arsenal are exposed for the first time but Gabriel, very well positioned at the near post, puts Sane’s cutback behind for a corner.

15 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Bayern are happy for Arsenal to have the ball in midfield, but when they win it they are springing forward in numbers. At the moment both teams are hiding behind their jab, an understandable approach given what’s at stake.

Konrad Laimer challenges Martin Odegaard. - Christian Bruna/AP

12 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Saka has his first run at the replacement left-back Mazraoui, beating him with ease before overhitting his cross. The way Saka beat Mazraoui will encourage Arsenal.

11 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

It is a measure of the size of the occasion that Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke is here tonight. His son Josh is also in Munich, but he is a much more visible presence at the club generally. For Stan to be here is unusual.

8 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

As Sam Dean suggested in the build-up, Arsenal have made a pretty cautious start. Martinelli, the most aggressive of their attackers so far, curls wide of the far post from 20 yards.

Leroy Sane and Gabriel Martinelli battle for possession. - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

6 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Kane has another effort at goal, shooting well wide from 20 yards after Musiala and Rice both slipped in midfield. Bayern are starting to rev up.

4 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

An early quarter-chance for Kane, who stretches around a defender to volley Kimmich’s cross wide of the near post from about 12 yards. The move was started by a promising slalom from Sane on the right; he’s such a big threat to Arsenal tonight.

2 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Lots of early possession in the middle third for Arsenal. Every touch will calm their nerves a little more, although they’ll need a lot of touches to get rid of them completely.

1 min: Bayern 0 Arsenal 0 (agg; 2-2)

Bayern kick off from left to right as we watch. Arsenal are wearing their blue change strip.

Here come the players

Specifically, these players. And since you asked, the atmosphere sounds spectacular.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1) Neuer; Kimmich, de Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Laimer; Sane, Musiala, Guerreiro; Kane.

Subs: Upamecano, Kim, Choupo-Moting, Zaragoza, Peretz, Muller, Ulreich, Tel, Pavlovic.

Arsenal (4-1-4-1) Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Rice, Martinelli. Havertz.

Subs: Ramsdale, Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Trossard, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Hein, Zinchenko.



Referee Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

A relaxed Mikel Arteta speaks to TNT Sports

[What’s been your message to the players?] Just to embrace the opportunity ahead of us and to show the character and quality that we have, like we’ve been doing. I sense a lot of will to play the game and prove we are capable of going to a semi-final. [On the Bayern crowd] In Europe it’s important to manage your emotions and stay connected to the game and we’ll try to do that. [On Martin Odegaard’s fitness] He recovered well the last two days and he’s feeling good. [On Takehiro Tomiyasu’s selection] We know his versatility, his capacity to defend, his aggressivity – and he’s a threat in many areas as well.

Springtime in Munich: 4°

Hard to tell what this means for the game... and it probably does not mean anything at all... but it is very, very cold in Munich tonight. At lot of players are in gloves during the warm-up. My phone says it’s four degrees and that feels a bit generous.

Jorginho and Kai Havertz (left) are among the Arsenal players wearing gloves on a chilly night in Munich. - Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Thomas Tuchel’s pre-match thoughts

We need a great atmosphere. We have to make the first step and then the crowd needs to kick in. The approach has been more serious in the Champions League. We have played with more hunger and discipline. We’ve lost three of our fastest players from last week (Davies, Gnabry and Coman). It’s a big loss - but okay, we have to deal with it. We have a lot of experience and I hope we step up.

Experience versus innocence

There is a significant difference in big-game experience between these two teams. Since Arsenal last reached the Champions League semi-finals, in 2009, Bayern have got to the last four on eight separate occasions. The Germans, it is safe to say, know what they are doing at this stage of the competition.

Thomas Tuchel, however, did make the point on Tuesday that it can be easier as the underdog. Or, as he put it, the “hunter”. Arteta, who once motivated his team by beaming an image of a wolf-pack onto the dressing room television, will probably appreciate that imagery.

“It can sometimes be an advantage not to have the experience and have the role as contenders, the role as a hunter,” said Tuchel. “That can be Arsenal.”

Bukayo Saka is aiming to reach his first Champions League semi-final at the age of 22. - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

The players on a yellow card

Three gentlemen will miss the first leg of the semi-final if they are booked tonight: Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice. Careful now.

The Dutch referee Danny Makkelie is in charge of tonight's game. - Odd Andersen/AFP

Arsenal need courage, bravery – and caution

Right, then. It’s a big one, eh? For Bayern and Harry Kane, it is THE big one. Win or bust, basically. That is almost true for Arsenal, too, but at least they still have a title race to worry about (for now) if this all goes wrong tonight.

Much has been made in recent years of Arsenal’s personality, or lack of it, and we can assume that Mikel Arteta will be talking to his players about courage and bravery tonight. They will need to play their game in the right moments, while also remaining conscious of the dangers that Bayern pose. I’m expecting Arsenal to be more cautious than they were in the first leg.

Harry Kane arrives at the Allianz Arena for one of the bigger games of his club career - Sebastian Widmann/Uefa

Tomiyasu’s first start since December

The teams are out and the big news for Arsenal is that Takehiro Tomiyasu starts at left-back. The lesser-spotted Takehiro Tomiyasu. He’s barely played in recent months, and has not started a club game since December 2nd (mainly because of injury issues, but also because of international commitments).

Tomiyasu is regarded as Arsenal’s best one-versus-one defender and Arsenal will need him to be at his sharpest tonight against Leroy Sane, who caused all sorts of problems in the first leg last week.

Further forward, Gabriel Martinelli starts on the left. This would be a good time for the Brazilian to rediscover his best form, after a patchy few months.

Bayern Munich team news: Davies, Gnabry, Coman all out

Bayern make two changes from the first leg, both enforced. Noussair Mazraoui replaces the suspended Alphonso Davies at left-back, and Raphael Guerreiro comes in for the injured Serge Gnabry in front of him. The man who would have replaced Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, is also injured.

Arsenal team news: Martinelli, Tomiyasu start

Mikel Arteta makes one change to the XI that started the first leg, with Takehiro Tomiyasu preferred to Jakub Kiwior at left-back.

That means Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli, who were left out against Aston Villa on Sunday, both start. Jorginho was always going to play but Martinelli was battle for a place with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus.

🟢 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵



🧱 Tomiyasu returns at left-back

⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

⚡️ Martinelli on the wing



Time to stand up and be counted, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/F9dL4WZEtz — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 17, 2024

A big night for Thomas Tuchel

By John Horstmann

Tonight is not just a big game for Harry Kane, who has admitted that this season will be “a failure” unless Bayern Munich win the Champions League, but also for Thomas Tuchel.



The former Chelsea coach was brought in last season after the dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann, to salvage the hopes of Bayern winning a treble. They ended up bowing out in the quarter-finals in both the German Cup and the Champions League, while only scraping across the finish line in the Bundesliga.



This season, Bayern have failed to win the league for the first time since 2012, having been humiliated by Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen. They also lost in the second round of the cup to third-division Saarbrucken.



The Champions League represents the only chance left for Tuchel to rescue his stint in Munich.



In reaching the final with PSG in 2020 and winning the competition with Chelsea in 2021, he established himself as one of the best managers in the world.



At Bayern, his reputation has taken a hit, particularly given that his predecessor, Nagelsmann, is rumoured to be on the shortlist to replace him when he leaves his role this summer.



Beating one of England’s best teams and going on a deep Champions League run would be a huge boost for Tuchel and could have a significant impact on the level of clubs that are interested in him following his Bayern departure.

Thomas Tuchel has had a miserable season but could yet win the Champions League for the second time in four years. - Leonhard Simon/Getty Images

Good evening

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live, minute-by-minute coverage of a unique night in English football history. Two English sides – among the best in the world but with only one European Cup between them – face two of Europe’s supergiants (20 European Cups between them), knowing that if they both go through they will meet in a blockbuster all-English semi-final.

There’s more. Arsenal and Manchester City are already in a three-horse title race with Liverpool. And two of the biggest threats to their Champions League hopes – and English football’s potential hegemony – are England’s two best players, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham.

Last week’s first legs were all kinds of fun, but they were never likely to be decisive. Only the apocalypse can stop tonight’s games from being decisive. Best of all, the two matches are taking place simultaneously.

You can follow Manchester City v Real Madrid (agg: 3-3) with Kieran Crichard, and we’ll be watching Bayern Munich v Arsenal (agg: 2-2). Both teams came away from last week’s first leg at the Emirates thinking they were denied a clear penalty; both will fancy their chances tonight.

Bayern’s list of absentees – Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman – should increase Arsenal’s chances of going through. This is an important night for their Premier League challenge, never mind the Champions League. If they go out tonight, on the back of Sunday’s meek, initiative-surrendering defeat at home to Aston Villa, their morale will be subterranean.

If they knock Bayern Munich out and reach their first Champions League semi-final since 2009, on the other hand, they will become the first Arsenal team ever to reach the semi-finals of Europe’s biggest competition while also having a genuine chance of winning the league. Ultimately they want to make more meaningful history, but that would be a good place to start.

‌“Most of our players have not experienced a night like this,” said Mikel Arteta yesterday. “They are super-motivated, they are prepared. They feel confident and it is something that we are going to have to show against an opponent that has this experience. But we want to make it happen.”

Kick off is at 8pm, and we’ll have team news shortly.

Plenty of Bayern Munich fans have arrived 90 minutes before kick-off. - Alex Grimm/Getty Images

