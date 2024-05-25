Bayern Munich agree deal in principle with Kompany

Vincent Kompany had a two-year spell in Germany with Hamburg during his playing career [Getty Images]

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has agreed a deal in principle to become the new Bayern Munich coach.

The German club moved for Kompany after a series of rejections in their search for a successor to Thomas Tuchel.

It is understood Kompany has agreed a deal until 2027, with Bayern set to pay Burnley £10.2m in compensation.

Craig Bellamy, Kompany's assistant at Burnley, will not accompany the Belgian to the Allianz Arena but Floribert Ngalula and Bram Geers will form part of his backroom staff.

Bayern had targeted Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, their former manager Julian Nagelsmann, who is currently at the helm of Germany, and Austria coach Ralf Rangnick following their decision to part with Tuchel, but the trio rejected the job.

Tuchel held talks with Bayern earlier in May about remaining at the club, but they ended without an agreement.

Bayern were keen to appoint a German-speaking coach and Kompany ticks that box, having played for Hamburg for two years during his playing career.

The 38-year-old has built a decent reputation as a manager during his time at Anderlecht and Burnley.

A four-time Premier League winner as a player with Manchester City, Kompany became Anderlecht head coach in 2020 following a spell as player-manager, before moving to Turf Moor.

The Belgian guided Burnley to the Championship title in 2023 but the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League this season.