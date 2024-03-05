Bayern Munich 3-0 Lazio (agg 3-1): Harry Kane nets brace to keep Champions League dream alive

Harry Kane has scored 33 goals for Bayern this season (REUTERS)

Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern Munich turned around their Champions League last-16 tie with a 3-0 win over Lazio at the Allianz Arena.

After a 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Italy, Bayern had work to do if they were to avoid their season well and truly imploding, with this competition likely their only hope of finishing the campaign with some silverware.

Jamal Musiala had a decent strike saved early on and Kane’s shot from the edge of the area deflected just wide, but it was at the other end that the biggest chance came.

A cross into the box could only be flicked on in his own box by Matthijs de Ligt, sending the ball perfectly into the path of Ciro Immobile who could not hit the target with his header when completely free at the back post.

Minutes later, Bayern took the lead on the night. Thomas Muller nodded the ball back, Raphael Guerreiro’s scuffed shot fell for Kane and his header was just about powerful enough to squirm through Ivan Provedel.

And, with the final touch of the half, Bayern edged in front on aggregate, as De Ligt volleyed the ball back into the six-yard box from a corner and Muller was on hand to head home from close-range.

That gave Thomas Tuchel’s side control of the tie and midway through the second-half, breathing room was secured. Leroy Sane cut inside onto his left foot, fired an effort at goal and that was parried out to Kane, who swiftly rearranged his feet and turned the ball into an empty net for his 33rd club goal of the season.

Bayern sit ten points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race, with only ten matches to go. A poor season to date means Tuchel will leave the club in the summer, but the continuation of their Champions League campaign means a happy farewell is still a possibility.