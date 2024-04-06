Bayern looking at goalkeeper future as Neuer works for comeback

Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts during the Bundesliga soccer match between Darmstadt 98 and Bayern Munich at Merck Stadium. Neuer remains sidelined for Bayern Munich's Bundesliga match in Heidenheim as one of five absent players, coach Thomas Tuchel said on 05 April. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Manuel Neuer was facing a race against time in his bid to return between Bayern Munich's posts for Tuesday's Champions League match at Arsenal, and the club are also starting to make plans for the future on the goalkeeper position.

Neuer has been sidelined for over a fortnight with an adductor injury, missing two Germany friendlies, Bayern's 2-0 Bundesliga defeat against Borussia Dortmund and the match at Heidenheim later on Saturday.

He turned 38 during the lay-off, and with his contract expiring next year, Bayern are starting to look ahead and a life without the veteran who has won every title on offer with them since his 2011 arrival, and the 2014 World Cup with Germany.

The same applies to his trusty and long-standing deputy Sven Ulreich who is 35 and also contracted until 2025.

Bayern signed young Israeli Daniel Peretz last summer until 2028, and are satisfied with his progress despite getting very limited playing time.

"He is a top lad and trains like a maniac. He always has a smile on his face, and has a sensational training group with Manu and Ulle where he can learn. We are very satisfied," coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

Alexander Nübel, 27, is also seen as a candidate. He originally arrived at Bayern in 2020, like Neuer from Schalke, but played on loan at Monaco the past two seasons and again this term at VfB Stuttgart, playing a big role in their strong Bundesliga season. Nübel's Bayern contract is also until 2025.

But Bayern are also looking abroad, with candidates reportedly including Porto's Diogo Costa, Frenchman Maik Maignan of AC Milan and young Dutch Brighton & Hove goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

This week, Bayern's goalkeepers met with Mattias Andersson, a former handball goalkeeper great and now goalkeeper coach at top club THW Kiel.

"We want to think outside the box, learn from other sports and improve through this kind of insight. The exchange was outstanding," Bayern goalkeeper coach Michael Rechner said.