Bayern dream of Wembley final but must first get past Real Madrid

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is pictured during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Martin Rickett/PA Wire/dpa

Bayern Munich are delighted to be back in the Champions League semi-finals but in order to reach another Wembley final they must now end a negative trend against record winners Real Madrid.

Bayern know they face a daunting task against "the biggest club in the world," according to coach Thomas Tuchel, when they face their former coach Carlo Ancelotti and ex-midfielder Toni Kroos in the last four on April 30 in Munich and on May 8 in Madrid.

The two heavyweights have met 26 times, with 14-time champions Real winning 12 matches and six-time winners Bayern 11. Real have prevailed in their last three knock-out ties, winning five matches and drawing the other.

But Bayern will relish the opportunity to end the negative trend in the first duel since 2018 and save a season in which they have underperformed domestically.

"It starts in a fortnight. There is a huge incentive. We will do everything we can to finish the season at Wembley," said Tuchel, who will leave after the season and would have his last match in the Wembley final if they get past Real.

"I have given my all from the first day and will give my all until the final day," he vowed.

Tuchel reached the last four with a third different club, losing the 2020 final with Paris Saint-Germain against Bayern and lifting the trophy a year later with Chelsea.

Bayern players watched Real eliminate title holders Manchester City on penalties in the dressing room after they advanced into their first semi-final since 2020 in regulation 1-0 over Arsenal on Wednesday and 3-2 overall.

"It is one of the toughest games you can play, semi-finals against the biggest club in the world. Real Madrid managed to win at Manchester City. That is an unbelievable statement," Tuchel said.

Striker Harry Kane added: "Real Madrid are of course a huge club with an impressive Champions League history. It will be a difficult semi-final for us."

Kroos, who has won the Champions League once with Bayern and four times with Real, said that "we are looking forward" to the semis.

He also praised his Germany team-mate Antonio Rüdiger who kept Erling Haaland scoreless in the tie before converting the deciding spot kick in off the left post.

""He gives a lot to the team, he proved that once again today. I don't think Haaland is often substituted in games like this. The fact that this happened is a great credit to Antonio," Kroos said.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer kept a competition record 58th clean sheet, and solid defence will also be needed against Kroos, Vinicius Junior and company who ousted title holders Manchester City on penalties.

"You can see what we're capable of. Tonight was one of those nights," Neuer said.

Joshua Kimmich headed the winner against Arsenal, and he admitted afterwards that the goal was especially sweet because he had come under criticism over the past months.

"It's true that the goal is very, very good. I had to listen to a lot last year and got very, very little backing. Everyone was talking about me. It's nice to be able to change the mood myself," he said.

Kimmich has also scored in the last two matches against Real in the 2018 semis, and will hope for more now in order to return to Wembley where they beat Borussia Dortmund for the 2013 trophy from a late Arjen Robben strike.

The same all-German match-up is not out of the question because Dortmund are in the other semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

"I would like it, I would take it," Kimmich said, with Neuer agreeing: "Dortmund and we have to do our homework. I would not be against it."

Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said Munich's and Dortmund's results were good news for German football as a whole.

"There is no English club in the semi-finals but two from the Bundesliga. That is fantastic, we have made a statement. And now both of us want more," Eberl said.