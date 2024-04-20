Bayern cap perfect week with 5-1 thrashing of Union Berlin

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal with teammate Leon Goretzka (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Bayern Munich at An der Alten Foersterei. Andreas Gora/dpa

Bayern Munich followed up the qualification for the Champions League semi-finals with a 5-1 thrashing of Union Berlin to cap a perfect week.

Coming off a 1-0 mid-week win against Arsenal, Bayern had a slow start but were ahead in the 29th thanks to Leon Goretzka. Union seemed close to an equalizer, but it was the guests again to find the net with a stunning free-kick from Harry Kane shortly before the break.

Goals from Thomas Müller and Mathys Tel put the game to bed already in the 62nd, before Müller completed a brace in the 66th to celebrate his 400th start in the Bundesliga. Union, however, didn't let Bayern go back home with a clean sheet and got their consolation goal in stoppage time.

Bayern sit second with 66 points. After they had their 11-year dominance in the league ended by Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, Bayern's goal this season is to qualify for the Champions League.

With four games left, they are seven points ahead of RB Leipzig, who currently hold the last spot for the top competition.

Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Bayern Munich at An der Alten Foersterei. Andreas Gora/dpa

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller (L) celebrates scoring his side's third goal with teammate Leon Goretzka during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Bayern Munich at An der Alten Foersterei. Andreas Gora/dpa

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane (R) celebrates scoring his side's second goal with teammates during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Bayern Munich at An der Alten Foersterei. Andreas Gora/dpa