Bayern bosses 'annoyed' about long search for new coach

Munich's sports director Max Eberl stands in the stadium before the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich at MHPArena. Eberl has admitted that he and other club leaders are annoyed that they are yet to find a new coach from summer onwards. Tom Weller/dpa

Bayern Munich Board member for sport Max Eberl has admitted that he and other club leaders are annoyed that they are yet to find a new coach from summer onwards.

Bayern announced in March that they would part ways by mutual consent with Thomas Tuchel after the season, and aimed to find a successor swiftly.

Preferred candidates Xabi Alonso from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann and Austria helmsman Ralf Rangnick all chose to stay in their current position.

Former Bayern coach Hansi Flick and Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi have also been mentioned. But De Zerbi has said as well that he is staying put, and broadcasters Sport1 early Monday named a return of Flick unlikely.

"We said that we actually want to be ready in April. If it takes until May, until May," Eberl said after Sunday's 2-0 league win against Wolfsburg.

"Now we're in the middle of May and of course we're annoyed that it hasn't worked out the way we wanted it to."

"Now, of course, we still have to try to find the best one. We are holding talks and want to try to find the new coach as quickly as possible."

Eberl said he won't comment on names until a contract has been signed.

He also did not want to discuss speculation that Tuchel, whose original contract was until 2025, will stay after all. The issue gained momentum when Tuchel got no official farewell against Wolfsburg which was Bayern's last home game.

Eberl said the decision to part ways came before he started his job, and was confirmed at a later stage, so that "there is nothing more to say about it."