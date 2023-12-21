Bay Port's Landon Gauthier, De Pere's Derrick Bunkelman make football commitments official on signing day

Bay Port senior linebacker Landon Gauthier signed with the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Bay Port linebacker Landon Gauthier made a verbal commitment in April to play for the University of Wisconsin football team next season.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound standout made it official Wednesday when he signed his letter of intent after a senior campaign in which he was a first-team all-conference selection and the linebacker of the year in the Fox River Classic Conference.

Gauthier will get a head start on his collegiate career. He plans to graduate from Bay Port in January and enroll at Wisconsin, which should allow him to participate in spring ball.

He was a second-team all-state selection by The Associated Press in 2023 and one of the leaders of Bay Port’s defense. He finished with 66 total tackles, a career-high five sacks and one interception despite missing the first two games with a fractured rib sustained playing 7-on-7 in July.

Gauthier also served as a punter for the Pirates, averaging 25.1 yards per kick.

One of his best games came in a Week 9 win at West De Pere that decided the FRCC-North championship. He finished with 11 tackles and two sacks.

He was a starter on varsity for three seasons and finished his decorated career with 188 total tackles, including 21 for loss, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 31 games.

Gauthier is the third Bay Port player to join the Badgers since longtime Pirates coach Gary Westerman was hired in 2012, joining former quarterback-running back Alec Ingold and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen.

Both Ingold and Van Lanen are now in the NFL, with Ingold playing for the Miami Dolphins and Van Lanen the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Gauthier had plenty of offers to pick from as a three-star recruit, including schools such as Stanford, Minnesota and Syracuse.

“I’m excited,” Gauthier said in April. “I’m part of the Badger family. Nothing to worry about right now.”

De Pere's Carter Kaufmann (19), Max Cavanaugh (35) and Derrick Bunkelman (24) tackle Wausau West's Ray Reineck (41) during a game last season. Bunkelman signed with Drake on Wednesday.

Bunkelman signs with Drake football

De Pere linebacker Derrick Bunkelman signed his letter of intent to play at Drake University, an NCAA DI school in Des Moines, Iowa.

“I loved their coaches,” Bunkelman said in October. “There is love all around on the team, the campus. The academics were great. The coaches, that’s what really sold it for me.

“They brought me in. They loved the way I played, I loved the way they coached. Ultimately, that was the place I decided was going to be my home the next four to five years.”

Bunkelman had a memorable senior season for the Redbirds, setting a school record with 137 total tackles along with two interceptions and one sack.

He had 10 or more total tackles eight times in 2023, including a career-high 20 against Ashwaubenon in October that clinched a playoff berth for the Redbirds.

Bunkelman shined in two games during the playoffs, finishing with 10 tackles in the first round against Milwaukee Marshall and 14 tackles in the second round against Fond du Lac.

The 5-11, 205-pound standout was a first-team all-conference selection in the FRCC-North.

"Derrick is as passionate a football player as has been around this program,” De Pere coach Ben Strickland said in a statement. “He plays sideline to sideline, is relentless in how he plays the game and always seems to be around the football.

“As the leader of our defense, he was like having a coach on the field. He got everyone lined up, communicating both the defensive call and adjustments. Exactly what you look for at the inside linebacker spot. Derrick was also integral to the success of our offense at tight end. He was a versatile and tenacious blocker in the run game and a viable threat in the pass game.”

Bunkelman was a full-time starter for the Redbirds in each of his final two seasons and compiled 186 total tackles in 19 games during that span.

He tore an anterior cruciate ligament in a knee during the basketball season after his sophomore football season but was back on the field for the first game of his junior year.

“Speaking for our entire coaching staff and football program, we are excited for ‘Bunk’ to take the next step in playing for Drake,” Strickland said. “It’s a great fit for him academically and athletically. We know he is ready for this next challenge and can’t wait to see the success he has there.”

De Pere’s Anderson will play collegiate soccer

Redbirds senior Kaylei Anderson signed with Clarke University, an NAIA school in Dubuque, Iowa.

She was a three-year starter for De Pere on defense and was a first-team all-conference selection in the FRCC as a junior.

De Pere's Kaylei Anderson (13) will play soccer at Clarke University next season.

“KK’s exceptional accomplishments are a direct result of her commitment on and off the field,” De Pere assistant coach Adam Ropson said. “She truly is a big part of our defense, consistently demonstrating remarkable leadership. KK’s ability to keep the defense together, her communication skills and her understanding of the game are outstanding.

“She sets the bar high, expecting that her teammates match her level of dedication and effort. Her influence on the team is immeasurable, and (we were) fortunate to have her as a senior leader.”

