Bay County Spring Football Preview: Questions each team needs answered

Last week saw the commencement of the spring football season in Bay County. Teams slowly return to making contact, with practices broken down in three weeks. For the first two days of practice, players wear just helmets. The following three days are in shells (helmets, shoulder pads, shorts), a scrimmage is May 10 and the final week is in full gear with the spring game on May 17.

With senior players graduating, coaches and teams will use the spring season to analyze the current state of their squads and see which positions, players or even schemes still leave question marks heading into summer workouts.

Below are questions the New Herald has for each Bay County team during this spring season:

Football all stars Who made the All-Bay County high school football teams?

New FHSAA Classifications Why coaches in the panhandle find FHSAA reclassification exciting — And confusing

Rutherford Rams

May 17: Spring Game vs Arnold/Destin at Gavlak Stadium

How and who will replace the production of Jaicari Brown?

The senior led the Rams in yards rushing (861), touchdowns (11) and tackles (85). With Brown heading to St. Thomas University in the fall, the Rams will have to find production from a stable of backs including Jayvonn Waters, Roman Holmes and Roshawn Taylor.

Which of the returning defenders can take the next step?

With the defense returning seven experienced starters, coach Albert Floyd will need to find ways to generate pressure after the loss of lineman Cedric Andrews to Eastern Kentucky University. Depth will be crucial, especially after a season in which Rutherford gave up an average of 31.5 points per game. Chazton Scott returns after leading the team in sacks (4), along with Taylor, who had 51 tackles a year ago.

How can the Rams limit quarterback Jason Havens Jr. turnovers?

With another year of development, it will be interesting to see if Havens has made strides to protect the football. Last season, Havens threw for 1,308 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. If Havens can have a productive spring and hone in on a positive touchdown/turnover ratio, the Rams offense can stay in games with any competition.

Bozeman Bucks

Can Bozeman maximize offensive output with new personnel?

Quarterback Peyton Gay (Texas A&M) and running back Chance Jenkins (Southern Mississippi) accounted for 5,454 yards of offense and 53 touchdowns last season. With both stars graduating, it is now Gay's younger brother Hayden Gay's time to lead the offense at the quarterback position. Hayden Gay completed two passes last year for 13 yards and a touchdown.

The offense will look for production from returning running backs Evan Earnest and Logan Jamison, and receivers John Hanson and Kolton McClelland.

Will the Bucks reload on the defensive side?

Five players totaled over 100 tackles last season with four being seniors. The Bucks will need to find replacements at the linebacker position after losing both leading tacklers Trevor Oswald (180) and Gabe Rana (140). Bozeman returns defensive tackle Will King after having 111 tackles, 21 TFL and two sacks last year.

Who will lead the Bucks on the sidelines?

With the departure of coach Jason Griffin to Arnold High School, Bozeman has not named a replacement. According to MaxPreps, Christian Peterson and Josh Wright are the assistant coaches on the 2024-25 season roster. The timing for a new coach hiring will be essential as it will take time to develop schemes and to create team camaraderie, but the longer it takes to come up with a decision the more is left to the imagination.

North Bay Haven

How will another coaching change affect the program?

North Bay Haven parted ways with coach Matt Knauss in late April, making him the fourth coach in four years for the program. The Buccaneers pushed back spring practices to begin May 2 and will look for stability with the next coaching hire. The team reached five wins last year for the first time since 2017 when they went 6-5.

How much better can the offense get?

The Buccaneers averaged 32.4 points per game a year ago and will return a majority of their offense, featuring quarterback Lakota Johnson. The dual-threat signal caller threw for 1,588 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season while contributing 743 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.

The offense returns running back Jayden Spurlock, who rushed for 715 yards and six touchdowns. Returning receivers include Landon Summers and Matthew Monroe.

Mosley

May 17: Spring Game vs. Choctaw/Florida High

Can experience carry the Dolphins to success throughout the season?

Last season Mosley made it to the regional quarterfinal of the FHSAA state playoffs and will return an offense that averaged 30 points per game. Junior quarterback Sammy Freitas threw for 1,954 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Freitas also rushed for 393 yards and seven scores.

The Dolphins also return a stable of backs, including Marquise Wilkerson (451 yards, five scores), Ethan Kellum (355, four scores) and Will Arboleda (113 yards). Receiver Jack Massey led all receivers with 40 receptions for 588 yards and eight touchdowns.

Who can rise to the top on the defensive side?

The Dolphins gave up an average of 23.1 points per game last season, but have the luxury of returning 20 defensive players. Leading the way is 6-foot-6 edge rusher Raedyn Bruens, who totaled 48 tackles and two sacks last year. Linebacker Wyatt Flemming had 84 tackles and two sacks a year ago and defensive backs Kellum and Carson Griffin return after leading the team with two picks each.

Bay High

May 16: Spring Game vs Tate

Can Bay find a way to maximize its offensive weapons?

When looking at the Bay High offense, the first name that sticks out to you is Javar Bowden. The 6-7, three-star tight end is a matchup nightmare. With 20-plus collegiate offers, Bowden will be the player defenses hone in on all season. Receiver Omari Johnson led the team with six touchdowns a year ago and with attention on Bowden could be in for a huge year.

Quarterback Zabeyon Morgan knew when to find Bowden, throwing for 1,139 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Tornadoes have a carousel of running backs including Caleb Toombs, Samuel Chisolm, Jonathan Devos and Tj Davis.

Can the Tornadoes defense make timely stops?

Bay's defense allowed opponents to score 30-plus points in five games last season. The positive side of that statistic is the defense will return the majority of starters and experience. Linebacker Adarien Bryant returns after leading the team with 98 tackles, 11 TFL and four sacks.

Linebacker Tywuan Carter, safety Jemerion Hall and corner Cavarious Manley return after leading the team with two interceptions a piece last year.

Arnold

May 17: Spring Game vs Rutherford/Destin at Gavlak Stadium

How will coach Jason Griffin get the players to buy in after a winless season?

Arnold went (0-9) last year and was held scoreless in eight of those games. A coaching change was needed and in comes Bozeman's Jason Griffin, who last season led the Bucks to a 12-1 record and Class 1R state semifinals appearance. Griffin, who was previously an assistant with the Marlins, can garner belief within the program and the community as a whole.

It will take time to truly rebuild the program but it will be interesting to see who and what Griffin will be able to field during the spring season, into the summer and the regular season.

Banji Bamidele is a sports reporter for the Panama City News Herald. He can be reached at abamidele@gannett.com or through X, formerly known as Twitter, @AdebanjiBamide1.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: The Bay County spring football season has begun