Basketball Pickups: Adds for the final day of the fantasy season

by Zak Hanshew, Rotoworld

For the majority of fantasy managers, championships will be decided on Sunday. For the final time this season, we’ll offer up our top pickups of the night. This time, we’re focused only on Sunday’s slate and the players who can be added to provide a one-game spark.

Sunday’s slate is a busy one with 13 games starting at 3:30 p.m. ET with the Cavaliers vs. Clippers and Rockets vs. Mavericks and ending with a Timberwolves vs. Lakers nightcap at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Only the Hawks, Nuggets, Pistons, Grizzlies aren’t playing, and the Sixers, Lakers, Cavs and Nets are playing the second games of back-to-back sets.

Here are some widely available players who can help out on the final day of the fantasy season.

T.J. McConnell (26% rostered)

Tyrese Haliburton is questionable due to back soreness, and his absence would free up plenty of extra opportunities for McConnell. He double-doubled in just 21 minutes on Friday, and over his last 12, McConnell has averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 boards and 5.3 assists while shooting 52.9% from the floor and 91.7% from the charity stripe.

Scoot Henderson (59% rostered), Dalano Banton (52% rostered), Jabari Walker (16% rostered)

Portland’s backcourt will be severely shorthanded yet again, and Henderson should be in line for monster minutes and usage. Over his last 12, the rookie has averaged 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.3 dimes, 1.3 steals and 2.0 triples.

Banton has been phenomenal as of late, and he’s averaged 21.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.5 triples across his last six outings. Banton is still available in nearly half of Yahoo leagues, and he’s worth streaming against his former team.

Walker has started four straight for the Blazers, and he’s averaged 14.3 points and 14.7 boards across his last three. Fantasy managers in need of rebounds should pick him confidently for this matchup.

Payton Pritchard (25% rostered)

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are questionable for this one, and the Celtics have had multiple key players on the injury report for weeks. Because of that, Pritchard has taken on an expanded role and averaged 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 triples across 29.9 minutes over his last 11 outings.

Tristan Vukcevic (3% rostered)

Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes are both questionable for Sunday’s favorable matchup with Toronto, and if both are out again, Vukcevic should draw another start. The rookie has averaged 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.3 triples over his last three (two starts). He makes sense as an add for managers in need of center help, and he’s available in nearly all Yahoo leagues.

Keon Ellis (29% rostered)

Ellis has started 10 straight, and the results have been a mixed bag. Managers in need of steals can stream him with confidence, though Ellis shouldn’t be counted on for big-time scoring or quality peripheral contributions.

Moses Moody (4% rostered), Brandin Podziemski (32% rostered)

Steph Curry is out for rest, and both Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins are questionable for Sunday’s tilt with Utah. It’s a great matchup, and Moody and Podz are the most likely beneficiaries who are still on the waiver wire. Moody is best reserved for deep leagues, while Podziemski’s all-around skillset makes him an interesting add in 12-team leagues.

Noah Clowney (3% rostered)

Clowney has played big in limited minutes across his last two games, averaging 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.5 triples in just 20.5 minutes per tilt. He’s surely earned some additional run moving forward, and he’s worth a look in deeper leagues for Sunday’s matchup with the Kings.

Paul Reed (51% rostered)

It’s the second game of a back-to-back set for the 76ers, so Joel Embiid could end up sitting this one out. If he does, Reed could fill in at center. His play has been inconsistent this season, so he makes a risk-reward option for fantasy hoops.

Jason Preston (0% rostered), Johnny Juzang (0% rostered), Darius Bazley (0%)

The Jazz are wildly shorthanded, so guys like Preston, Juzang and Bazley could see increased run for the final week of the season. That includes Sunday’s favorable matchup with the shorthanded Warriors.