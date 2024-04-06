Based on Clemson football's spring game, who's going to be Trent Pearman's backup QB in 2024?

CLEMSON – On a day when Clemson’s third-team quarterback looked more like the starter and the starter and his backup looked more like third- and fourth-teamers, the prevailing question after the team’s annual Orange and White spring game on Saturday was this: Who’s going to be Trent Pearman’s backup this season?

We jest, of course, because Cade Klubnik is the Tigers’ starting quarterback of the recent past, present and future, but for one bright but chilly April afternoon it was Pearman’s time to shine.

“I’m not a guy who’s 6-(foot)-6, I’m not gonna throw it 85 yards,” said Pearman, a 6-footer. “But I’m someone who’s going to compete and try to give it their all. One thing I know is effort doesn’t go in a slump, so I just try to give best effort.”

His best effort looked rather impressive Saturday in front of a Memorial Stadium crowd of estimated at 47,000, most of whom likely returned home more impressed with Pearman’s prowess than the performances turned in by Klubnik and backup Christopher Vizzina.

Klubnik completed 13 of 26 passes for 158 yards and an interception that was returned 46 yards. Vizzina went 14-for-25 for 108 yards with two interceptions.

Pearman? He completed 13 of 18 passes for 141 yards and a perfectly placed fade to wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. for a 9-yard touchdown. The former Daniel High standout also rushed eight times for 62 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown.

Spring football games typically don’t show us a whole lot, but right or wrong we draw some conclusions from them because that’s about all that the average fan is able to use as a barometer. It provides an early window, however unclear the view, into what the future may hold.

If Saturday’s exhibition, which ended with the Orange taking 27-12 victory over the White, was an accurate indicator, the entire offense needs plenty of work between now and a date against Georgia on Aug. 31.

“Incomplete,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said when questioned about the state of his team’s offense. “We’re still incomplete.”

It didn’t help that 12 key players were sidelined because of injury or various and sundry other ailments Saturday, including receivers Tyler Brown, Cole Turner and Troy Stellato, but there’s no question that the quarterback play will require improvement during the next several months.

“We’ve got a chance to be a much more confident group,” Swinney said. “And our quarterback taking another step is going to be a good part of that.”

In the meantime, Pearman was the man of the hour, and Swinney is glad to have him on the roster. In fact, Pearman’s presence is why Swinney didn’t pursue another quarterback more diligently during the offseason.

“We really believe in this kid,” Swinney said. “This guy threw for a ga-jillion yards in high school. He’s a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, and you don’t get lucky and win back-to-back state championships. He has a lot of moxie, a lot of gamesmanship that comes naturally to him. He has complete ownership of what we do. Nobody knows much about him or talks about him, but he’s been consistent like that in practice for the last year or so.”

Pearman, whose father, Danny, is a former player and coach for the Tigers who now serves as the program’s director of football scouting, admits his only goal is to help the team win.

“Obviously it felt good today,” Pearman said. “I like to think that I’m a smart quarterback who just tries to do his job. Growing up, Monday through Sunday was football (for me). This is my life and I love it.”

If he has more days like he did Saturday, he may grow to love it even more.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football QB Trent Pearman is the big winner in the spring game