Baseball: Santa Fe Christian 6, La Jolla Country Day 2

KUSI (SAN DIEGO) – Santa Fe Christian playing visitor to La Jolla Country Day, Santa Fe Christian on a 4-game winning streak heading into this matchup.

Santa Fe Christian’s Jack Hafercamp would send a hard hit in the gap that would garner some momentum for the squad, the RBI tacking on one one of many on the evening.

Santa Fe would hold on, going on to win 6-2. SFC extending their record to 13-4.

