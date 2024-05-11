Baseball roundup: Grapevine defeats Northwest to advance, more from Fort Worth-area

The Grapevine Mustangs are galloping on to the regional quarterfinals.

Grapevine showcased why its the No. 2 ranked Class 5A team with 10-2 area round victory over Justin Northwest at Boswell High School on Saturday. Following a game two loss on Friday, the Mustangs clinched the series with the win.

“In the playoffs, there is going to come times when you’ve got to fight,” Grapevine head coach Jimmy Webster said. “I appreciated the fight in us today. We certainly weren’t perfect. But we found ourselves in a situation where we had to get some runs and we manufactured that late in the game. That was good to see.”

FINAL | Grapevine 10, Northwest 2

Mustangs advance to the regional quarterfinals.



Mustangs further solidly themselves as a title contender in Class 5A.

The Mustangs were propelled to victory by starting pitcher Dasan Hill, who tallied 10 strikeouts. Webster said the performance “wasn’t his best” but it was enough to put Grapevine in a winning situation.

Hill is a 6-foot-4 left hander with a fastball in the low 90s, a curveball, a slider and a change up. The senior star pitcher is committed to play at the next level with DBU.

In 2023, Grapevine reached the regional semifinals and lost to Lubbock Cooper. Now, the Mustangs are looking to keep hopes alive for their first state tournament birth since the 2017 season.

Webster said teams that make deep playoffs have fight, courage and tenacity. He said talent can only take teams so far.

“Just don’t give up,” Webster said. “Believing in each other and supporting each other. It would be too cliche for me to say pitching and defense is the reason. Sometimes, when you make a deep run, it’s got a be a group that’s tight and believes in each other and believes in what you’re trying to accomplish.”

Elite starting pitching has come in handy for Grapevine, who has Hill, Luke Schreyer and JoJo Kubo. All three are capable of taking over a ballgame, and the Mustangs have an effective relief pitcher in Ryan Williams.

“You’ve got to have three to five good ones,” Webster said. “You’re not going to throw a complete game every time. We feel good coming into every game that they’re going to give us a shot on the mound.”

Schreyer shut down Northwest in game one, throwing seven innings and allowing one earned run. In game three, he inherited a bases loaded situation with one out in the fifth inning. He managed to escape with a strikeout and a ground out.

“He’s got courage,” Webster said. “He threw 92 pitches on Thursday. He wanted the ball today. So I thought that was a big part of the game -- for him to give us that chance. And it switched the momentum back a bit. I thought that was important.”

Designated hitter Lale Esquivel led the way offensively with three hits and four RBIs. Jarrett Boswell opened the floodgates in the sixth inning with a two RBI triple.

A 2 RBI triple for Jarrett Boswell and the Grapevine fans are fired up.

Mustangs lead Northwest 8-2 (BOT 6).



Mustangs lead Northwest 8-2 (BOT 6). pic.twitter.com/4KtaEEEXdJ — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) May 11, 2024

“Timely hitting,” Webster said. “We were in the air too much today. But when we got guys on, we scored in bunches. We scored in three innings but we got 10 out of it. I thought that was good to see.”

RESULTS

Mansfield Legacy (22-13-1) d. Sachse (26-10-1)

G1: Legacy 4, Sachse 0 G2: Legacy 5, Sachse 4

Midland Legacy (20-17-1) d. FW Paschal (13-21-2)

G1: Legacy 5, Paschal 4 G2: Legacy 3, Paschal 0

Rockwall (25-9-2) d. Mansfield (23-9-1)

G1: Rockwall 9, Mansfield 1 G2: Rockwall 2, Mansfield 0

Rockwall-Heath (30-7) d. Mansfield Lake Ridge (19-11-1)

G1: Rockwall-Heath 7, Lake Ridge 2 G2: Rockwall-Heath 5, Lake Ridge 4

Stephenville (23-10-1) d. Burkburnett (17-10)

G1: Stephenville 3, Burkburnett 2 G2: Stephenville 4, Burkburnett 1

Decatur (25-9) d. Brownwood (24-8-1)

G1: Decatur 3, Brownwood 2 G2: Decatur 3, Brownwood 0

Celina (32-5) d. Kennedale (24-7)

G1: Celina 2, Kennedale 1 G2: Celina 11, Kennedale 1

Benbrook (28-5-1) d. Van Alstyne (16-16)

G1: Benbrook 2, Van Alstyne 0 G2: Benbrook 11, Van Alstyne 0 (5)