SAN DIEGO (KUSI)– The # 1 seeded Torrey Pines Falcons take the trip to #4 Rancho Bernardo in a baseball matchup.

Thomas Maher with the home run for Torrey Pines.

The Broncos with four unanswered runs in the late innings as they complete the 6-3 victory over Torrey Pines.

