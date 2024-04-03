Baseball: Patrick Henry 1, Bonita Vista 0

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- On a gorgeous Tuesday afternoon Bonita Vista made there way to San Carlos to face Patrick Henry in a very fast baseball game. Patrick Henry won 1-0 with rbi triple in the bottom of the 5th inning by Cody Cappelletti to drive in the lone run of the game. He also had five strikeouts as the starting pitcher for the Patriots.

Bonita Vista pitcher Ismael Castanon was on point for the Barons he was absolutely shoving strikes into the zone. He went six innings and struck out nine batters. Despite the loss, the Barons are 9-4-1 on the season. The Patriots improve to 13-3 after winning the pitchers duel.

