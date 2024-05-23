Baseball Hall of Fame unveiling Hank Aaron statue in Cooperstown

The National Baseball Hall of Fame will unveil a new Hank Aaron statue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his record-breaking home run.

Aaron broke the home run record set by Babe Ruth with his 715th career on April 8, 1974. On Thursday, members of the Aaron family will be in Cooperstown for the dedication of the bronze statue recognizing the historical moment.

A special ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. and visitors will get to the visit the statue starting this weekend.

Aaron was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1982.

“The legacy of Hank Aaron has always been about so much more than just his incredible baseball achievements,” Hall of Fame Chairman of the Board Jane Forbes Clark said. “His philanthropic vision, his support of youth empowerment efforts and his pioneering work as an executive have opened the doors of opportunity for millions throughout the United States and around the world. We are extremely privileged to care for and preserve his entire personal collection in Cooperstown, and this statue will stand forever as a tribute to an American hero.”

