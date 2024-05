SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Titans and Vaqueros take to the diamond in a non league matchup.

Eastlake’s Angel Laya with a solid day at the plate. The junior with a pair of RBI doubles to centerfield.

Titans pitcher Nolan Nunes with a solid outing on the mound. The sophomore righty goes 6 innings allowing only 1 hit while striking out 4 as Eastlake takes the 11-0 victory.

