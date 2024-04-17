Baseball: Adorno's pickoff helps Arlington escape with upset of state champion Ketcham

Of course, there is an understanding that it was just one game and that a season isn't defined in April. There also was the realization that they would have to face that opponent again the following day, this time angered and more motivated.

"But this was a big win for them against an incredible team," Arlington baseball coach John Biasotti said of his players. "I'd be stretching if I said they were composed and treated it like just another game."

They didn't, because it wasn't. Their gleeful reaction Tuesday reflected just how significant ― and unlikely ― it was for the Admirals to deal defending state champion Roy C. Ketcham its first loss of the season.

But catcher Christian Adorno's successful pickoff throw to first squelched a potential seventh-inning rally and ended the game, allowing Arlington to escape with an exciting 6-5 victory over its rival.

"We're off to a good start, but this was our first real test," Biasotti said of his team winning five of its first six games. "We played hard, and we played well enough to win."

The Admirals built a three-run lead and staved off Ketcham's late charge, making plays at key moments and manuevering out of some jams.

Nick Mondesando homered to pull Ketcham within a run in the bottom of the seventh, and the Storm threatened with runners at first and second and one out. But Hudson Cavallo got a strikeout and Adorno made a snap throw to first, behind the runner, and first baseman Griffin White applied the tag for what Biasotti described as a "crazy ending."

Ketcham last season won all four of its meetings with Arlington, including a Section 1 Class AA quarterfinal in which the Admirals had a potential late-inning comeback nullified on a pickoff at first. Ketcham continued its march to the state crown and, this spring, returned with its core intact which gave some observers reason to believe this group could run the table.

Arlington, though, had graduated several standouts after the last two seasons and now has a relatively inexperienced team. All the more reason this win was so thrilling to them and surprising to most.

"It adds an immense amount of confidence for a young team to beat the defending state champions on the road," Biasotti said. "Ketcham is kind of the measuring stick in Section 1."

Tim McCormack went 2 for 3, including a leadoff double in the top of the seventh. He eventually scored on Jason Jackson's sacrifice fly, giving the Admirals a 6-4 lead.

Eric Santaella went 2 for 4 with two runs and Adorno homered to right-center for Arlington (5-1). Jackson was 1 for 4 with two RBI.

Ketcham (5-1) totaled 13 hits but the Admirals denied that explosive offense any big innings. Logan Pulitano started and allowed two runs in 3⅓ innings and Cole Mackin pitched two innings in relief. Cavallo threw a scoreless seventh for the save.

"This was his first time in a big spot and he was a little nervous," the coach said of Cavallo, "but he made the pitches to get the job done."

These teams will meet again Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. at Arlington High School. The second game initially was scheduled for Thursday, but the forecasted rain prompted the move to a day earlier. It's likely this loss to that opponent, and under those circumstances, will fire up the Ketcham players. The Admirals expect it to.

"We told our guys that Ketcham is gonna come in (Wednesday) looking to exact revenge," Biasotti said. "It's gonna be a war. But that'll be a good test for where we're at mentally."

