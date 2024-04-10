Barton men’s basketball coach named ‘Coach of the Year’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Barton’s men’s basketball head coach Jeremy Coombs has been named NJCAA DI Men’s Head Basketball Coach of the Year.

Coombs led the Cougars to their very first national title on March 30 after beating Triton College 88-73 in Hutchinson. The team finished the season 36-1.

Arkansas hires John Calipari to coach the Razorbacks, a day after stepping down from Kentucky

It is just Coombs’s third year with the Barton. Prior to coaching at Barton County, he spent 14 years leading Neosho County Community College men’s basketball team.

At Neosho, Coombs had a 228-203 record, the winningest coach in Neosho’s history. While at Neosho, his program produced six NJCAA All-Americans, two KJCCC Players of the Year, 30 NCAA Division I players, 24 All-Conference players, 17 All-Region players, and 13 former players playing professionally.

This is the first NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year for Coombs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.