Barry Sanders on Tom Brady saying modern football is bad: Maybe the teams he played for

Tom Brady complained recently that modern football has a lot of mediocrity. Another Hall of Famer disagrees.

Barry Sanders said on Robert Griffin III’s podcast that this NFL season has been great, and Sanders thinks Brady's perception may be coming from watching the 2-8 Patriots and 4-6 Buccaneers, while Sanders has been watching the 8-3 Lions.

"Maybe he's talking about the teams he played for, but the team I played for?" Sanders said. "The team that I played for, no. It's anything but mediocre. I saw that comment somewhere. Look, for us as Lions fans, maybe I just have blinders on, because of how we're leading the division, how well we're playing. But I still see a great product. Still see great teams and a very popular game. I would listen to anything he has to say, and I'd have to get into more detail what he's referring to, but I think this is the greatest product, the greatest thing we've ever seen as Lions fans. So I'm gonna enjoy this for a while."

The Lions won only one playoff game in the 10 years Sanders played for them — and that's the only playoff game they've won since their 1957 NFL Championship team. This season, the Lions will likely be favored to win at least one playoff game. Sanders and his fellow Lions fans can get on board with that.